Wed Aug 17, 2016

Dancing beneath the water

Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri of Austria compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri of Austria compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri of Austria compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Silver winners Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Silver winners Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Silver winners Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Luisa Borges and Maria Eduarda Miccuci of Brazil compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Luisa Borges and Maria Eduarda Miccuci of Brazil compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Luisa Borges and Maria Eduarda Miccuci of Brazil compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Samia Ahmed and Dara Hassanien of Egypt compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Samia Ahmed and Dara Hassanien of Egypt compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Samia Ahmed and Dara Hassanien of Egypt compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Nada Daabousova and Jana Labathova of Slovakia compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Nada Daabousova and Jana Labathova of Slovakia compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Nada Daabousova and Jana Labathova of Slovakia compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Evangelia Papazoglou and Evangelia Platanioti of Greece compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Evangelia Papazoglou and Evangelia Platanioti of Greece compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Evangelia Papazoglou and Evangelia Platanioti of Greece compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Jacqueline Simoneau and Karine Thomas of Canada compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Jacqueline Simoneau and Karine Thomas of Canada compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Jacqueline Simoneau and Karine Thomas of Canada compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro of Italy compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro of Italy compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro of Italy compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Sophie Giger and Sascia Kraus of Switzerland compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Sophie Giger and Sascia Kraus of Switzerland compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Sophie Giger and Sascia Kraus of Switzerland compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Laura Auge and Margaux Chretien of France compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Laura Auge and Margaux Chretien of France compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Laura Auge and Margaux Chretien of France compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ona Carbonell and Gemma Mengual of Spain compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Ona Carbonell and Gemma Mengual of Spain compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Ona Carbonell and Gemma Mengual of Spain compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
