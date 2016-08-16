Dancing beneath the water
Anna-Maria Alexandri and Eirini-Marina Alexandri of Austria compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Silver winners Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado of Mexico compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Luisa Borges and Maria Eduarda Miccuci of Brazil compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Samia Ahmed and Dara Hassanien of Egypt compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Nada Daabousova and Jana Labathova of Slovakia compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Evangelia Papazoglou and Evangelia Platanioti of Greece compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Jacqueline Simoneau and Karine Thomas of Canada compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina of Russia compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro of Italy compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Sophie Giger and Sascia Kraus of Switzerland compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Laura Auge and Margaux Chretien of France compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Huang Xuechen and Sun Wenyan of China compete in the synchronized swimming duets technical routine preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Bronze winners Yukiko Inui and Risako Mitsui of Japan compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Ona Carbonell and Gemma Mengual of Spain compete in the synchronized swimming duets free routine final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
