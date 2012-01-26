Edition:
Dancing (and falling) on ice

<p>Daria Popova and Bruno Massot of France perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Daria Popova and Bruno Massot of France perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Paolo Bacchini of Italy falls during his performance of his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Paolo Bacchini of Italy falls during his performance of his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Evgeni Plushenko of Russia performs his preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Evgeni Plushenko of Russia performs his preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Tanja Kolbe and Stefano Caruso of Germany perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Tanja Kolbe and Stefano Caruso of Germany perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Julia Zlobina and Alexei Sitnikov of Azerbaijan perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Julia Zlobina and Alexei Sitnikov of Azerbaijan perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Mirna Libric of Croatia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Mirna Libric of Croatia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Alexandra Christiakova and Dimitar Lichev of Bulgaria perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Alexandra Christiakova and Dimitar Lichev of Bulgaria perform their preliminary round ice dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez more

<p>Fleur Maxwell of Luxembourg performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Fleur Maxwell of Luxembourg performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Siobhan Heekin-Canedy and Dmitri Dun of Ukraine perform their preliminary round ice dance routine the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

Siobhan Heekin-Canedy and Dmitri Dun of Ukraine perform their preliminary round ice dance routine the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Nelli Zhiganshina and Alexander Gazsi of Germany perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Sara Hurtado and Adria Diaz of Spain perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Sara Hurtado and Adria Diaz of Spain perform their ice dance short dance routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Alexander Majorov of Sweden performs his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Alexander Majorov of Sweden performs his men's short programme at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Kerstin Frank of Austria performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Kerstin Frank of Austria performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble </p>

Polina Korobeynikova of Russia performs her women's preliminary round free skating routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

<p>Stefania Berton and Ondrej Hotarek of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Stefania Berton and Ondrej Hotarek of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Vera Bazarova and Yuri Larionov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Vera Bazarova and Yuri Larionov of Russia perform their short programme routine at the European Figure Skating Championships at the Motorpoint Arena in Sheffield, northern England January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

