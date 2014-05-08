Dancing on the ceiling
Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. Three friends came up with the idea to build the tourist...more
Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. Three friends came up with the idea to build the tourist attraction which took some six weeks to complete. Camera was turned 180 degrees for the picture. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dutch tourist Nova inspects the dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A car is seen through the living room window of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors walk past the fully equipped dining table inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Visitors walk in the bedroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Dutch tourists Rosanna and Nova pose for a photograph inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of the bathroom inside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A birdhouse is seen outside the 'Crazy House', which is completely built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern, Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
