Dancing under water
Members of Team Italy are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Spain's Ona Carbonell performs in the synchronised swimming solo free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team China are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team USA perform in the synchronised swimming team technical final at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Costa Rica are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
China's Huang Xuechen performs in the synchronised swimming solo free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Spain's Ona Carbonell performs in the synchronised swimming solo free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Mexico are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Belarus perform in the synchronised swimming free combination preliminary round at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Russia are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Venezuela perform in the synchronised swimming free combination preliminary round at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Russia's Aleksandr Maltsev and Darina Valitova perform in the synchronised swimming mixed duet technical final at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Spain are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Japan perform in the synchronised swimming free combination preliminary round at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Canada are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Stephanie Leclair and Rene Robert Prevost of Canada are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming mixed duet free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Belarus perform in the synchronised swimming free combination preliminary round at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Japan are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team China perform in the synchronised swimming free combination preliminary round at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Italy's Linda Cerruti and Constanza Ferro perform in the synchronised swimming duet technical final at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Kazakhstan perform in the synchronised swimming free combination preliminary round at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Brasil perform in the synchronised swimming free combination preliminary round at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Bill May and Kristina Lum-Underwoos from the U.S. are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming mixed duet free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Japan perform in the synchronised swimming team technical final at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Members of Team Greece are seen underwater as they perform in the synchronised swimming team free routine preliminary at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Defne Bakirci and Misra Gundes of Turkey perform in the synchronised swimming duet technical preliminary round at the Aquatics World Championships. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
