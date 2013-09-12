Dancing with horses
Horses and rider Elise Verdoncq perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. The show, which features 63 horses and 47 human artists, acrobats, riders and performers, opens its...more
Horses and rider Elise Verdoncq perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. The show, which features 63 horses and 47 human artists, acrobats, riders and performers, opens its Boston-area performances August 7. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The audience applauds during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horse and rider perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Elise Verdoncq leads a group of horses during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Horses perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A horses and riders perform during a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performer Majolie Nadeau and her horse Trujal stand in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Performer Majolie Nadeau hoses off her horse Trujal in the stables following a "sneak peek" performance of Cavalia's show "Odysseo" in Somerville, Massachusetts August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Joicee Gordillo, 11, visually impaired, touches one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo show in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian...more
Jonah Backstrom, 8, visually impaired, brushes one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Prezious Perez, 15, visually impaired, hugs one of the horses from Cavalia's Odysseo in Somerville, Massachusetts September 11, 2013, during a "Blind Touch Tour" arranged by the show with the Carroll Center for the Blind. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
