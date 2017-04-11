Dancing with the Irish
A dancer performs before a judging panel during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dancer after having fake tan applied to her legs waits for it to dry before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dancer performs onstage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dancer has make up applied to her eyes backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Solo dancers queue up to perform on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers look on backstage as a performing group have their photo taken before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers warm up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dancer warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dancer performs on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor performs on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A dance group have a team meeting before performing on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Competitors leave the stage in the under 13's category after competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A competitor warms up before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Emelie Wong aged 11 of the Turley Duggan dance school from Birmingham gets ready before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A coach advises her pupil during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Next Slideshows
Preparing for Passover
Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.
Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh amid China's objections to the visit.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.