Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 11, 2017 | 11:05pm IST

Dancing with the Irish

A dancer performs before a judging panel during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dancer performs before a judging panel during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A dancer performs before a judging panel during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 20
A dancer after having fake tan applied to her legs waits for it to dry before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dancer after having fake tan applied to her legs waits for it to dry before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A dancer after having fake tan applied to her legs waits for it to dry before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 20
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 20
A dancer performs onstage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dancer performs onstage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A dancer performs onstage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
4 / 20
A dancer has make up applied to her eyes backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dancer has make up applied to her eyes backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A dancer has make up applied to her eyes backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
5 / 20
Solo dancers queue up to perform on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Solo dancers queue up to perform on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Solo dancers queue up to perform on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 20
Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Aibhin Kenneally aged 13 from the Flynn-O'Kane dance group warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 20
Dancers look on backstage as a performing group have their photo taken before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Dancers look on backstage as a performing group have their photo taken before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Dancers look on backstage as a performing group have their photo taken before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 20
Dancers warm up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Dancers warm up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Dancers warm up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 20
A dancer warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dancer warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A dancer warms up backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
10 / 20
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Dancers warm up before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 20
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 20
A dancer performs on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dancer performs on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A dancer performs on stage during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
13 / 20
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Dancers wait backstage before performing during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
14 / 20
A competitor performs on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor performs on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A competitor performs on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 20
A dance group have a team meeting before performing on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A dance group have a team meeting before performing on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A dance group have a team meeting before performing on stage in the under 13's category during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
16 / 20
Competitors leave the stage in the under 13's category after competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Competitors leave the stage in the under 13's category after competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Competitors leave the stage in the under 13's category after competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
17 / 20
A competitor warms up before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A competitor warms up before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A competitor warms up before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
18 / 20
Emelie Wong aged 11 of the Turley Duggan dance school from Birmingham gets ready before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Emelie Wong aged 11 of the Turley Duggan dance school from Birmingham gets ready before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Emelie Wong aged 11 of the Turley Duggan dance school from Birmingham gets ready before competing at the World Irish Dancing Championships, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
19 / 20
A coach advises her pupil during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A coach advises her pupil during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
A coach advises her pupil during the World Irish Dancing Championships in Dublin, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Next Slideshows

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

10 Apr 2017
Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Dalai Lama's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh amid China's objections to the visit.

09 Apr 2017
Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

08 Apr 2017
Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

07 Apr 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast