Dangerous crossing
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. Over 280 African and Asian would-be...more
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. Over 280 African and Asian would-be immigrants were rescued from four vessels in distress in one night off Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant waits to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant waits to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from a Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from a Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants stand on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants stand on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A would-be immigrant looks out of a window on a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant lies on the ground after disembarking from an Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants wait to disembark from an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A midwife carries a would-be immigrant's newborn baby to an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A midwife carries a would-be immigrant's newborn baby to an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants rest on the deck of an Armed Forces of Malta patrol boat after arriving at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A nurse holds a baby born to a would-be immigrant (R) out at sea as they sit in an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi more
A nurse holds a baby born to a would-be immigrant (R) out at sea as they sit in an ambulance after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) marines help a would-be immigrant disembark from a patrol boat at the AFM Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants arrive at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants arrive at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant is helped by colleagues to a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An exhausted would-be immigrant is helped by colleagues to a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A newly-arrived Somali would-be immigrant, accompanied by a Detention Service officer, reaches out to a friend at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. Would-be immigrants who land in Malta...more
A newly-arrived Somali would-be immigrant, accompanied by a Detention Service officer, reaches out to a friend at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. Would-be immigrants who land in Malta face mandatory detention which can last for 18 months but figures show nearly half are allowed out sooner, following the granting of refugee status or humanitarian protection, according to official sources. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Somali would-be immigrants stand outside their dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Somali would-be immigrants stand outside their dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Somali would-be immigrant stands in the doorway of a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A Somali would-be immigrant stands in the doorway of a dormitory at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Somali would-be immigrant looks through a barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Somali would-be immigrant looks through a barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Eritrean would-be immigrants stand in a corridor at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Eritrean would-be immigrants stand in a corridor at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Somali would-be immigrant looks through barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
An Somali would-be immigrant looks through barred gates at the Lyster barracks detention centre for immigrants in Hal Far, outside Valletta, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit in a police bus after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta (AFM) Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Would-be immigrants sit on the ground after arriving at the Armed Forces of Malta Maritime Squadron base at Haywharf in Valletta's Marsamxett Harbour, July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Next Slideshows
Remembering the Srebrenica massacre
Bosnians mark the 18th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre.
Jagannath Rath Yatra
The annual religious procession commemorates a journey by Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra and sister Subhadra, in specially made chariots.
Faith healing for addicts
The Youth for Christ Centre in Myanmar offers a 3-month "course" of prayer, Bible study and devotional singing for drug users.
The Khan Family
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri welcome new baby Abram with surrogate.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".
Albino animals
Rare creatures from the animal world.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition
In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.
The U.S.-Mexico border now
The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.
The frontlines of Mosul
An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.
Priyanka Chopra at 2017 Met Gala
Photos of Priyanka Chopra from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".