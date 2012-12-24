Daredevil Santa
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon dresses as Santa Claus as he prepares to rappel down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. According the Guatemalan firefighters,...more
Guatemalan Firefighter Hector Chacon dresses as Santa Claus as he prepares to rappel down from the Belize bridge to give toys to children living in the area under the bridge, Guatemala City December 23, 2012. According the Guatemalan firefighters, they have been giving toys to the children living in the neighborhoods under the Belize bridge, a very poor area of the city, dressed as Santa Claus for 15 years. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
