Daring dresses
Gwyneth Paltrow poses at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Heidi Klum arrives at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Kelly Rowland arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Model Izabel Goulart poses for photographers at the opening of MATE, Peruvian photographer Mario Testino's non-profit cultural organization, in Lima, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Charlize Theron poses for photographers as she arrives for the world premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" at Leicester Square in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Model Anja Rubik of Poland arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Lady Gaga takes the stage before posing for photographers at the International Emmy Awards in New York, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier upon arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Ciara arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Actress January Jones arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Cher walks on stage during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Katy Perry strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2010 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Cheryl Cole arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Hors La Loi" (Outside the Law) in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Heidi Klum arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hilary Swank arrives at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Diane Kruger poses at the premiere of "Inglourious Basterds" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Keira Knightley arrives for the UK Premiere of the film Atonement in Leicester Square, London, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Christina Aguilera walks on stage to present the Best Male Video at the MTV Awards in New York, August 29, 2002. REUTERS/File
Halle Berry makes her way down the red carpet as she arrives at the 74th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 24, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Toni Braxton poses with her Grammy for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/File
Christina Aguilera arrives at the 1st Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, September 13, 2000. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis FSP/ME
Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lil' Kim arrives at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, September 9, 1999. REUTERS/File
Carmen Electra poses for photographers at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica. REUTERS/File
