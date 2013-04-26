Edition:
Daring dresses

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses at the premiere of "Iron Man 3" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Heidi Klum arrives at the 2013 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

<p>Kelly Rowland arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Model Izabel Goulart poses for photographers at the opening of MATE, Peruvian photographer Mario Testino's non-profit cultural organization, in Lima, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil</p>

<p>Charlize Theron poses for photographers as she arrives for the world premiere of "Snow White and the Huntsman" at Leicester Square in London, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett</p>

<p>Model Anja Rubik of Poland arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of the "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations" exhibition in New York, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Adam Levine of Maroon 5 and Anne Vyalitsyna arrive at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Heidi Klum arrives on the red carpet for the MTV European Music Awards 2012 at the Festhalle in Frankfurt, November 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Lady Gaga takes the stage before posing for photographers at the International Emmy Awards in New York, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Rihanna poses in an outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier upon arrival at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Ciara arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Actress January Jones arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globes Awards in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Cher walks on stage during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Katy Perry strikes a pose as she arrives at the 2010 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto, June 20, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

<p>Cheryl Cole arrives on the red carpet for the screening of "Hors La Loi" (Outside the Law) in competition at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival, May 21, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Heidi Klum arrives at the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Hilary Swank arrives at the 2010 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, March 7, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Diane Kruger poses at the premiere of "Inglourious Basterds" at the Grauman?s Chinese theatre in Hollywood, August 10, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Keira Knightley arrives for the UK Premiere of the film Atonement in Leicester Square, London, September 4, 2007. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Christina Aguilera walks on stage to present the Best Male Video at the MTV Awards in New York, August 29, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Halle Berry makes her way down the red carpet as she arrives at the 74th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 24, 2002. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

<p>Toni Braxton poses with her Grammy for Best Female R&amp;B Vocal Performance at the 43rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 21, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Christina Aguilera arrives at the 1st Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, September 13, 2000. REUTERS/Lou Dematteis FSP/ME</p>

<p>Jennifer Lopez shows off her latest fashion at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 23, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

<p>Lil' Kim arrives at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, September 9, 1999. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Carmen Electra poses for photographers at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica. REUTERS/File</p>

