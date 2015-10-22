Dashain festival in Nepal
The heads of slaughtered water buffalos and goats are lined up on the ground after the animals were sacrificed to mark the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Hands of devotees are pictured as they tear meat from the sacrificed buffalo carcass to mark the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee sits with lighted oil lamps while offering prayers during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee offers oil lamps on top of his body as part of a ritual during Dashain, the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Priests covered in bloodstains carry offerings as they perform rituals during Dashain, the biggest religious festival For Hindus in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Priests covered in bloodstains perform rituals in front of a buffalo carcass during the sacrificial ceremony held to mark the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Priests covered in bloodstains perform rituals during the sacrificial ceremony held to mark the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A devotee wears a locket with a portrait of Lord Ganesh is pictured during the sacrificial ceremony held to mark the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees offer lamps at a temple during the sacrificial ceremony held to mark the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Priests covered in bloodstains carry offerings as they perform rituals to mark the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Devotees circle around the temple during the sacrificial ceremony held to mark the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl looks out from a window as people (unseen) gather near the temple for the sacrificial ceremony of a buffalo during the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man stands inside a temple while taking part in a sacrificial ceremony of a buffalo during the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People cheer as they splash water on a buffalo (unseen) to prepare it for sacrifice during the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People watch as a buffalo (unseen) is prepared for sacrifice during the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People splash water on a buffalo to prepare it for sacrifice during the "Dashain", Hinduism's biggest religious festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers ride an overcrowded buses as they head towards their village to celebrate "Dashain", the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, as fuel crisis continues in Kathmandu, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Passengers ride an overcrowded buses as they head towards their village to celebrate "Dashain", the biggest religious festival for Hindus in Nepal, as fuel crisis continues in Kathmandu, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
