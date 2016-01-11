Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Jan 11, 2016 | 7:51pm IST

David Bowie: 1947-2016

David Bowie sings at the Yahoo! Internet Life Online Music Awards in New York, July 24, 2000. REUTERS/Brad Rickerby

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2009
David Bowie performs his North American debut show of "A Reality Tour" in Montreal, Canada December 13, 2003. REUTERS/Shaun Best

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2009
David Bowie arrives with his wife Iman to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) fashion awards in New York June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, June 08, 2010
David Bowie performs on his worldwide tour "A Reality Tour" at T-mobile Arena in Prague, June 23, 2004. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
David Bowie receives the Webby Lifetime Achievement award during the 11th annual Webby Awards honoring online content in New York June 5, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 06, 2007
David Bowie performs in Manchester, November 17, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
David Bowie performs at the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, 2000. REUTERS/Dan Chung

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
David Bowie jokingly makes devils horns in front of his head as he delivers the commencement address during graduation ceremonies at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts May 8, 1999. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2009
David Bowie and wife Iman arrive at the "Q" music awards at the Park Lane Hotel in New York, November 7, 1995. REUTERS/Simon Kreitem

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
David Bowie performs at "Out In The Green" music festival in Frauenfeld, Switzerland July 13, 1997. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Princes Diana greets David Bowie backstage at Wembley Arena, before the Concert of Hope to mark World AIDS Day, in London December 1, 1993. REUTERS/Pool

Reuters / Friday, May 08, 2009
David Bowie talks to Deborah Harry, the lead singer of the band Blondie, before the first concert of his UK tour in Manchester, England November 17, 2003. REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
David Bowie performs at the Panathinaikos stadium in Athens, July 1, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
David Bowie poses with unidentified friends as he arrives for the Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, Canada, September 23, 1999. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Iman and David Bowie pose for photographers as they enter the Ziegfeld Theater for the premiere of the movie "Hannibal" in New York, February 5, 2001. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
David Bowie performs with Nine Inch Nails at the Meadows Music Theater in Hartford, Connecticut, September 14, 1995. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
David Bowie and his wife Iman pose for photographers during a visit to Cape Town, South Africa February 25, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
David Bowie performs the song "Fashion" during the 1996 VH-1 fashion awards in New York, October 24, 1996. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
David Bowie poses with his star on the Walk of Fame during ceremonies in Hollywood, California, February 12, 1997. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Iman, wearing a gown by Donna Karan, arrives with her husband David Bowie for the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) 16th Annual Awards Gala at New York's State Theater at Lincoln Center, February 3, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
David Bowie performs during a concert in Vienna, Austria, June 24, 1997. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
David Bowie performs on stage during his tour for his album "Outside" in Newcastle, England, December 13, 1995. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2009
David Bowie and his wife Iman arrive for the launch of a new art magazine at the Fine Art Society's Mayfair gallery in London September 19, 1994. REUTERS/Greg Bos

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2009
David Bowie performs at the Vic Theater in Chicago, Illinois September 19, 1997. REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
David Bowie prepares to take a photograph of the reporters that came to cover his news conference in Moscow, Russia, June 17, 1996. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2009
