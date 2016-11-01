Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 2, 2016 | 12:35am IST

David Bowie's art collection

'Botallack' by Denis Mitchell, with an estimate of 7,000 GBP - 10,000 GBP, is seen in front of a portrait of British rock star David Bowie during a press view at Sotheby's auction house, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. The auction house will stage a three-part sale entitled Bowie/Collector, which includes 350 works from Bowie's private collection. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Botallack' by Denis Mitchell, with an estimate of 7,000 GBP - 10,000 GBP, is seen in front of a portrait of British rock star David Bowie during a press view at Sotheby's auction house, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. The auction house...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
'Botallack' by Denis Mitchell, with an estimate of 7,000 GBP - 10,000 GBP, is seen in front of a portrait of British rock star David Bowie during a press view at Sotheby's auction house, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. The auction house will stage a three-part sale entitled Bowie/Collector, which includes 350 works from Bowie's private collection. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
1 / 10
'Air Power' by Jean-Michel Basquiat, with an estimate of 2.5 million GBP - 3.5 million GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Air Power' by Jean-Michel Basquiat, with an estimate of 2.5 million GBP - 3.5 million GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
'Air Power' by Jean-Michel Basquiat, with an estimate of 2.5 million GBP - 3.5 million GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
2 / 10
'Ashoka' Lamp' by Ettore Sottsass, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1,200 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Ashoka' Lamp' by Ettore Sottsass, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1,200 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
'Ashoka' Lamp' by Ettore Sottsass, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1,200 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
3 / 10
'Beautiful, hallo, space-boy painting,' a collaboration between artist Damien Hirst and David Bowie, with an estimate of 250,000 GBP - 350,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Beautiful, hallo, space-boy painting,' a collaboration between artist Damien Hirst and David Bowie, with an estimate of 250,000 GBP - 350,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
'Beautiful, hallo, space-boy painting,' a collaboration between artist Damien Hirst and David Bowie, with an estimate of 250,000 GBP - 350,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 10
'Ewigkeitendegottt, Sein Engel' by August Walla, with an estimate of 6,000 GBP - 8,000 GBP, is seen behind a woman sitting on a sofa by Peter Shire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Ewigkeitendegottt, Sein Engel' by August Walla, with an estimate of 6,000 GBP - 8,000 GBP, is seen behind a woman sitting on a sofa by Peter Shire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
'Ewigkeitendegottt, Sein Engel' by August Walla, with an estimate of 6,000 GBP - 8,000 GBP, is seen behind a woman sitting on a sofa by Peter Shire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
5 / 10
'Landscape No 87' by John Virtue, with an estimate of 8,000 GBP - 12,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Landscape No 87' by John Virtue, with an estimate of 8,000 GBP - 12,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
'Landscape No 87' by John Virtue, with an estimate of 8,000 GBP - 12,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
6 / 10
'Fanagalo Store' by Norman Catherine, with an estimate of 10,000 GBP - 15,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Fanagalo Store' by Norman Catherine, with an estimate of 10,000 GBP - 15,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
'Fanagalo Store' by Norman Catherine, with an estimate of 10,000 GBP - 15,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
7 / 10
'Radio-Phonograph, Model no RR126' by Pier Giacomo and Achille Castiglioni, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1200 GBP is seen in front of 'Foyer' by Patrick Caulfield with an estimate 400,000 GBP - 600, 000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Radio-Phonograph, Model no RR126' by Pier Giacomo and Achille Castiglioni, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1200 GBP is seen in front of 'Foyer' by Patrick Caulfield with an estimate 400,000 GBP - 600, 000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
'Radio-Phonograph, Model no RR126' by Pier Giacomo and Achille Castiglioni, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1200 GBP is seen in front of 'Foyer' by Patrick Caulfield with an estimate 400,000 GBP - 600, 000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
8 / 10
'Interior (Mrs Mounter)' by Harold Gilman, with an estimate of 150,000 GBP - 250,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

'Interior (Mrs Mounter)' by Harold Gilman, with an estimate of 150,000 GBP - 250,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
'Interior (Mrs Mounter)' by Harold Gilman, with an estimate of 150,000 GBP - 250,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
9 / 10
Technicians carry a ladder as they prepare for the exhibition of David Bowie's art collection at Sotheby's auction house, in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Technicians carry a ladder as they prepare for the exhibition of David Bowie's art collection at Sotheby's auction house, in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
Technicians carry a ladder as they prepare for the exhibition of David Bowie's art collection at Sotheby's auction house, in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

28 Oct 2016
Celebrity breakups of 2016

Celebrity breakups of 2016

Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.

28 Oct 2016
Celebrity portraits

Celebrity portraits

Up close and personal with famous faces.

21 Oct 2016
All-star tribute to Prince

All-star tribute to Prince

Stevie Wonder and Chaka Khan top the bill for an all-star concert tribute in memory of Prince, six months after the influential pop star died of an accidental...

15 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast