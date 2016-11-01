David Bowie's art collection
'Botallack' by Denis Mitchell, with an estimate of 7,000 GBP - 10,000 GBP, is seen in front of a portrait of British rock star David Bowie during a press view at Sotheby's auction house, in central London, Britain November 1, 2016. The auction house...more
'Air Power' by Jean-Michel Basquiat, with an estimate of 2.5 million GBP - 3.5 million GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Ashoka' Lamp' by Ettore Sottsass, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1,200 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Beautiful, hallo, space-boy painting,' a collaboration between artist Damien Hirst and David Bowie, with an estimate of 250,000 GBP - 350,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Ewigkeitendegottt, Sein Engel' by August Walla, with an estimate of 6,000 GBP - 8,000 GBP, is seen behind a woman sitting on a sofa by Peter Shire. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Landscape No 87' by John Virtue, with an estimate of 8,000 GBP - 12,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Fanagalo Store' by Norman Catherine, with an estimate of 10,000 GBP - 15,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Radio-Phonograph, Model no RR126' by Pier Giacomo and Achille Castiglioni, with an estimate of 800 GBP - 1200 GBP is seen in front of 'Foyer' by Patrick Caulfield with an estimate 400,000 GBP - 600, 000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
'Interior (Mrs Mounter)' by Harold Gilman, with an estimate of 150,000 GBP - 250,000 GBP. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Technicians carry a ladder as they prepare for the exhibition of David Bowie's art collection at Sotheby's auction house, in central London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
