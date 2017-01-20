Edition:
Dawn on Inauguration Day

People gather on the National Mall before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC., January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Saul Loeb/Pool

The sun rises over the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Security personnel walk on the roof of then White House near Pennsylvania Avenue before Inauguration Day for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President-elect Donald Trump supporters gather as the sun begins to rise over the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Georgetown University students Charlotte McCary (L) of West Hartford, Connecticut, and Charlotte Cooley of Westchester, New York, wait on the National Mall as the sun begins to rise before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

The sun begins to rise behind the Capitol dome several hours before Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Gombert/Pool

A supporter of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump photographs the U.S. Capitol as the sun rises on the National Mall before Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Two women wait as the sun rises on the National Mall before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is to be sworn in in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

The presidential seal is seen in front of the White House on Pennsylvania Avenue before the Inauguration Day parade for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump gather in the foreground of the U.S. Capitol on the National Mall before Trump is to be sworn in in Washington . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

