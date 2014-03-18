Day after Holi - Huranga

Women cover themselves as men pour coloured water on them during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)