Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 18, 2014 | 11:30pm IST

Day after Holi - Huranga

<p>A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
1 / 20
<p>Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
2 / 20
<p>Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 20
<p>Men throw coloured water on women during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Men throw coloured water on women during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Men throw coloured water on women during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 20
<p>A woman laughs as she takes part in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman laughs as she takes part in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A woman laughs as she takes part in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 20
<p>Men react as women beat them with torn clothes during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Men react as women beat them with torn clothes during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Men react as women beat them with torn clothes during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man pours coloured water on a woman as she dances during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man pours coloured water on a woman as she dances during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A man pours coloured water on a woman as she dances during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 20
<p>Women dance during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Women dance during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Women dance during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
8 / 20
<p>Men pray after participating in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Men pray after participating in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Men pray after participating in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
9 / 20
<p>A woman reacts as she holds her veil during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A woman reacts as she holds her veil during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A woman reacts as she holds her veil during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
10 / 20
<p>Women cover themselves as men pour coloured water on them during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)</p>

Women cover themselves as men pour coloured water on them during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during...more

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Women cover themselves as men pour coloured water on them during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)

Close
11 / 20
<p>Women cover themselves as men pour coloured water on them during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Women cover themselves as men pour coloured water on them during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Women cover themselves as men pour coloured water on them during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
12 / 20
<p>A woman wipes her face as she stands in a puddle of coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A woman wipes her face as she stands in a puddle of coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A woman wipes her face as she stands in a puddle of coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
13 / 20
<p>Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
14 / 20
<p>A man throws coloured powder on men and women during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A man throws coloured powder on men and women during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A man throws coloured powder on men and women during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
15 / 20
<p>Men pour coloured water on women as women tear off mens' shirts during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Men pour coloured water on women as women tear off mens' shirts during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Men pour coloured water on women as women tear off mens' shirts during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
16 / 20
<p>A girl wearing a mask runs as boys splash coloured water on her during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

A girl wearing a mask runs as boys splash coloured water on her during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A girl wearing a mask runs as boys splash coloured water on her during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
17 / 20
<p>Men and women take part in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Men and women take part in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Men and women take part in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 20
<p>Children play with coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Children play with coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

Children play with coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
19 / 20
<p>A man casts a reflection on the floor covered with red coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A man casts a reflection on the floor covered with red coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, March 18, 2014

A man casts a reflection on the floor covered with red coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Next Slideshows

Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Crimea's Tatars in the minority

Muslim Tatars make up 12 percent of Crimea's population.

18 Mar 2014
Holi, festival of colors

Holi, festival of colors

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India.

18 Mar 2014
Mementos of Korea's divided families

Mementos of Korea's divided families

Reuters photographer Kim Hong-Ji photographs people who defected from North Korea and asks what their most treasured memory is.

18 Mar 2014
Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

18 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures