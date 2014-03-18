Day after Holi - Huranga
A woman tears the shirt off a man during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women dance during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women beat men with torn clothes during "Huranga" at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men throw coloured water on women during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman laughs as she takes part in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men react as women beat them with torn clothes during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man pours coloured water on a woman as she dances during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women dance during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Men pray after participating in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman reacts as she holds her veil during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women cover themselves as men pour coloured water on them during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura March 18, 2014. "Huranga" is a game played between men and women a day after Holi, the festival of colours, during which men drench women with liquid colours and women tear off the clothes of the men. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee (INDIA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)
Women cover themselves as men pour coloured water on them during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman wipes her face as she stands in a puddle of coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Women cover themselves as men splash coloured water on them during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man throws coloured powder on men and women during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Men pour coloured water on women as women tear off mens' shirts during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A girl wearing a mask runs as boys splash coloured water on her during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Men and women take part in Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Children play with coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man casts a reflection on the floor covered with red coloured water during Huranga at Dauji temple, near Mathura March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
