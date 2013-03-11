Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Mar 11, 2013 | 8:40pm IST

Day at the Ostrich races

<p>Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Jessey Sisson rides sits on his ostrich as he waits in the gate before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 20
<p>Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Ostriches stand in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 20
<p>A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

A worker prepares to put a blindfold over an ostrich's face to keep it calm during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
3 / 20
<p>Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Lathan White holds the door to the starting gate where an ostrich is placed before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 20
<p>Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Jessey Sisson flexes his muscles as he poses before the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 20
<p>Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Riders and their ostriches leave the gate during an ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley falls off his ostrich as Jessey Sisson looks on during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 20
<p>Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
10 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley raises his hand as he races his ostrich during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 20
<p>Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
13 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley (L) and Jessey Sisson race on their ostriches during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley is run over by his ostrich after falling off during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
15 / 20
<p>Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Jessey Sisson removes his cowboy hat as he looks at ostriches in a pin before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
16 / 20
<p>Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Spectators prepare to watch the ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
17 / 20
<p>Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Dustin Murley (R) is assisted as he stretches before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
18 / 20
<p>Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Jessey Sisson does the limbo with Jennifer Caldwell before an ostrich race during the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
19 / 20
<p>Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Monday, March 11, 2013

Jessey Sisson rides his ostrich during the ostrich race at the annual Ostrich Festival in Chandler, Arizona March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Colours of India

Colours of India

Next Slideshows

Colours of India

Colours of India

From the festival of Holi to the make-up worn by classical dancers, India is a land of colours.

11 Mar 2013
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from this week from across India.

10 Mar 2013
Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela

During the Maha Kumbh in Allahabad, thousands take part in a religious gathering at the Sangam - the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati...

10 Mar 2013
Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts dog show.

09 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast