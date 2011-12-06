Edition:
Day of Ashura

<p>Shi'ite Muslims beat themselves as they walk around a symbolic tomb at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura on day eight of Muslim holy month of Moharram, near Tehran's grand bazaar (Market), December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim shouts religious slogans as he hits himself during the Ashura mourning procession in Manama, Bahrain, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Local actors dressed as ancient warriors re-enact a scene from the 7th century battle of Kerbala during the Shi'ite religious festival of Ashura in Baghdad's Sadr City, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite Muslims pray in a mosque before flagellating themselves during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, in Yangon December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite Muslim set a symbolic tent on fire during a religious festival marking Ashura on day eight of Muslim holy month of Moharram, near Tehran's grand bazaar (Market) December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Lebanon's Hezbollah supporters beat themselves during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/ Karim Sharif </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite Iraqi men covered in blood take part in the Ashura procession in Baghdad's Sadr City, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kahtan al-Mesiary </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite Muslims beat themselves at a mosque during a religious festival marking Ashura on day eight of Muslim holy month of Moharram, near Tehran's grand bazaar (Market) December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite men gash their heads with blades during Ashura in Basra, southeast of Baghdad December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Atef Hassan (</p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves during the Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, in front of a mosque in Yangon December 6 , 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Lebanon's Hezbollah supporters mourn during a Muharram procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/ Karim Sharif </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite women holding a portrait of Hazrat Ali, son-in-law of Prophet Mohammad, mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim walks on fire at a ceremony during the Ashura festival at a mosque in central Yangon, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Afghan Shi'ite Muslim men flagellate themselves during a Muharram procession in Kabul, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>A Shi'ite girl mourns during an Ashura procession in Istanbul, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim cleans blood off a man after the man flagellated himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite Iraqi men covered in blood take part in the Ashura procession in Baghdad's Sadr City, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kahtan al-Mesiary </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>A Shi'ite Muslim flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura, as people watch from the top of Shams Ali Khan Imambargah in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite women shout Islamic slogans as they mourn during an Ashura procession in Istanbul, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Murad Sezer</p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Afghan Shi'ite Muslim attend a Muharram procession in Kabul, December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite Muslim men take part in self-flagellation during a religious procession ahead of the Ashura festival in Peshawar, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite Muslims march during a re-enactment of the battle of Kerbala during a mourning process, two days before the Shi'ite will mark the day of Ashura, in Saksakieh village, southern Lebanon, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite pilgrims take part in the preparations of the Ashura ceremony in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammad</p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>The back of a Shi'ite Muslim bleeds as he flagellates himself during a Muharram procession ahead of Ashura in Amroha, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Shi'ite Muslim men touch a symbolic sacred horse for good luck as they take part in a religious procession ahead of the Ashura festival in Lahore, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>An Afghan Shi'ite Muslim man bleeds after flagellating himself with chains during an Ashura procession in Kabul, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

<p>Afghan Shi'ite Muslims flagellate themselves with chains during an Ashura procession in Kabul, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani </p>

Tuesday, December 06, 2011

