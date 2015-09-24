Day of Atonement
A youth rides his tricycle on an empty street during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur September 23, 2015. Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is the holiest of Jewish holidays, when observant Jews atone for the sins of the past year. Traffic is not...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man uses a belt to hit another during "Malkot" or flagellation ritual to atone for his sins for the Yom Kippur in a synagogue in the town of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem September 22, 2015, ahead of Yom Kippur. REUTERS/Ronen...more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children stand next to their father as he prays during the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Ashdod, September 21, 2015. Tashlich is a ritual of casting away sins of the past year into the water....more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Jewish worshippers take part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children play with a plastic pool containing fish after they performed the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Children ride their bicycles in an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he does the Kaparot ritual to his daughter ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. Kaparot is an ancient...more
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he does the Kaparot ritual ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Jewish boy prays as he takes part in the Tashlich ritual on the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, September 21, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken after using it in the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighborhood, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
