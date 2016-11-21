Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine
Men burn flares during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters burn tyres in Independence Square as they gather to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine....more
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine....more
Law enforcement personnel block people, who attend a rally organized by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters marking the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central...more
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine....more
Men attack a building, which according to participants houses an office of Ukrainian politician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014...more
Policemen and law enforcement personnel block activists of nationalist groups and their supporters, who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine....more
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters march while marking the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters burn tyres in Independence Square as they gather to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine....more
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine....more
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine....more
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine....more
Law enforcement personnel block and clash with activists of nationalist groups and their supporters, who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine....more
Law enforcement personnel block and clash with activists of nationalist groups and their supporters, who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine....more
Activists of the National Corps political party attend a march demanding to complete the investigation into the killings during the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine....more
