Pictures | Tue Nov 22, 2016 | 4:30am IST

Day of Dignity and Freedom in Ukraine

Men burn flares during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters burn tyres in Independence Square as they gather to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Law enforcement personnel block people, who attend a rally organized by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters marking the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Men attack a building, which according to participants houses an office of Ukrainian politician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk, during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Policemen and law enforcement personnel block activists of nationalist groups and their supporters, who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters march while marking the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Activists of nationalist groups and their supporters burn tyres in Independence Square as they gather to mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Participants attack a branch of Sberbank during a rally held by activists of nationalist groups and their supporters who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Law enforcement personnel block and clash with activists of nationalist groups and their supporters, who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Law enforcement personnel block and clash with activists of nationalist groups and their supporters, who mark the anniversary of the 2014 Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
Activists of the National Corps political party attend a march demanding to complete the investigation into the killings during the Ukrainian pro-European Union mass protests in 2014, on the Day of Dignity and Freedom in central Kiev, Ukraine. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Monday, November 21, 2016
