Sat Aug 17, 2013 | 12:50am IST

Day of Rage in Egypt

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi transport injured people during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured man during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi help a protester affected by tear gas during clashes outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hame</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi flee from shooting in front of Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes outside Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>An injured protesters who supports ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies inside a mosque in Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans after he is injured in front Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi gesture at an army helicopter as they shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator who was shot during clashes in front Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>An injured supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi is carried into a mosque in Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi bleeds after he was injured during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi runs during clashes with opponents near Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Crisp</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi help a protester affected by tear gas during clashes outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A military helicopter flies over clouds of smoke after clashes between members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi at Azbkya police station during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi take cover from a tear gas during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Egyptians police officers stand on top of a police station during clashes with supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi outside Al-Fath mosque in Ramses square, Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hame</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi clash with opponents outside Azbkya police station near Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi lies on the ground after he was shot during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Protesters who support ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi carry an injured demonstrator during clashes outside Azbkya police station at Ramses Square in Cairo, August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A man holds up shoes as supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi run away from tear gas during clashes in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A military helicopter flies above supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>A member of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporter of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shouts slogans in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi (in poster) shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans and wave Egyptian flags during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses Square, in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Supporters of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi shout slogans during a protest outside Al-Fath Mosque in Ramses square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Smoke rises near Al-Fath Mosque during clashes at Ramses Square in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

<p>Smoke rises in the distance as supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi are seen in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi</p>

Saturday, August 17, 2013

