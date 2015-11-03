Day of the Dead
A woman with her face painted as the popular Mexican figure "Catrina" poses for a photograph during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
A musician plays his violin next to a depiction of La Santa Muerte (Saint Death) at a shrine during Day of the Dead celebrations in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
People, with their faces painted as skulls, take part in a traditional parade called "Paseo de las Animas", or Parade of Souls, as part of Day of the Dead celebrations in Merida, Mexico, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Lorenzo Hernandez
A boy flies a kite over a graves in the cemetery of Santiago Sacatepequez, Guatemala, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman with her face painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina", poses for a photograph as she takes part in the annual Catrina Fest in Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A man sits next graves of relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Nuns walk in front of graves at a cemetery, known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A child stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
"Tanta Wawas" (children's bread) is displayed during "All Saints Day" celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/David Mercado
Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man decorates a grave during All Saints day in Nahuizalco, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A man plays the drum at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalcoams, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A woman places flowers on the grave of a relative during celebration of the Day of the Dead in Nahuizalco, El Salvador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
People stand next to the graves of their relatives on the Day of the Dead, at a cemetery of Metepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Participants gather before the start of a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An image of the Virgin Mary is set on a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
A girl stands at a family altar during the celebration of "Los Canchules" in Nahuizalco November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Nuns pray in front of graves at a cemetery known for its topiary art, during the observance of the Day of the Dead, in Tulcan, Ecuador, November 2, 2015. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
Participants play violins as they march during a candlelight procession at the end of a three-day "Day of The Dead" (Dia de los Muertos) celebration, which saw hundreds walk to El Campo Santo cemetery, in Old Town San Diego, California, November 2,...more
Next Slideshows
Finding Buddhism in the mountains
A Tibetan Buddhist institute nestled in the mountains started with just 30 students and is now one of the world's biggest centers to study the religion.
Giant waves of Nazare
Portugal's Praia do Norte has become legendary for big wave surfing.
Our home in space
The International Space Station celebrates 15 years of occupancy.
London fog
Flights to and from London are disrupted as heavy fog hits the capital.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.