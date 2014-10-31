Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 31, 2014 | 6:15pm IST

Day of the Dead

A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. The Day of the Dead festival has its origins in a pre-Hispanic Aztec belief that the dead return to Earth one day each year to visit their loved ones. The festival will be held on November 1. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. The Day...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. The Day of the Dead festival has its origins in a pre-Hispanic Aztec belief that the dead return to Earth one day each year to visit their loved ones. The festival will be held on November 1. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 16
A boy with his face painted as a skull poses for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico, October 26, 2014. La Catrina is a popular figure in Mexico known as "The Elegant Skull". REUTERS/Alan Ortega

A boy with his face painted as a skull poses for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico, October 26, 2014. La Catrina is a popular figure in Mexico known as...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A boy with his face painted as a skull poses for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, Mexico, October 26, 2014. La Catrina is a popular figure in Mexico known as "The Elegant Skull". REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
2 / 16
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
3 / 16
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they make an offering during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico City October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they make an offering during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico City October...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they make an offering during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico City October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
4 / 16
People, with their faces painted as skulls, pose for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

People, with their faces painted as skulls, pose for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
People, with their faces painted as skulls, pose for a photo during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
5 / 16
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 16
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Women with faces painted to look like the popular Mexican figure called "Catrina" are seen in Zapopan October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Close
7 / 16
A boy with his face painted as a skulls plays with a toy gun during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

A boy with his face painted as a skulls plays with a toy gun during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A boy with his face painted as a skulls plays with a toy gun during the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
8 / 16
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 16
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they stand next to a shop during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico city October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they stand next to a shop during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico city...more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Sex workers wear skeleton masks, a traditional Mexican symbol representing the Day of the Dead, as they stand next to a shop during a procession to remember their deceased colleagues, especially those who were violently murdered, in Mexico city October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
10 / 16
A woman with her face painted as a skull attends the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia , October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

A woman with her face painted as a skull attends the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia , October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A woman with her face painted as a skull attends the start of the "Las Catrinas" festival, ahead of the Day of the Dead in Cupula on the outskirts of Morelia , October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Close
11 / 16
A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 16
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 16
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014....more

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Models are pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 16
A child reacts while touching a skeleton model, which is part of an art installation to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A child reacts while touching a skeleton model, which is part of an art installation to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
A child reacts while touching a skeleton model, which is part of an art installation to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
15 / 16
Skulls form part of an altar, which will open to the public tomorrow to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Skulls form part of an altar, which will open to the public tomorrow to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Skulls form part of an altar, which will open to the public tomorrow to celebrate the Day of the Dead, in Zocalo Square, Mexico City, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Burlesque meets Lucha libre

Burlesque meets Lucha libre

Next Slideshows

Burlesque meets Lucha libre

Burlesque meets Lucha libre

Lucha VaVoom, a unique mix of Mexican masked wrestling, burlesque and comedy puts on Night of the Vampire

30 Oct 2014
The world in a city

The world in a city

Los Angeles is a culturally thriving city and one of the most ethnically diverse in the United States.

30 Oct 2014
Chatt Puja

Chatt Puja

Hindu women worship the Sun god during the festival of Chatt Puja and fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society.

30 Oct 2014
Prayers to the sun

Prayers to the sun

Hindu devotees pray to the Sun god Surya during the Hindu religious festival Chatt Puja.

30 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures