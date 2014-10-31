A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. The Day...more

A model is pictured during a Quinceanera Magazine Catrina fashion show at a press reception ahead of the 15th annual Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, festival at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, California October 24, 2014. The Day of the Dead festival has its origins in a pre-Hispanic Aztec belief that the dead return to Earth one day each year to visit their loved ones. The festival will be held on November 1. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

