Days of clashes in Jerusalem
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tyre during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. Jerusalem has seen days of clashes after Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas at...more
Palestinian women look on as an Orthodox Jew lays on the floor after he was attacked by other Palestinians during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Jordanian protesters burn an Israeli flag during a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the Israeli Embassy in Amman, Jordan, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
An Israeli border policeman walks away from an Israeli bus that was attacked and set alight by Palestinian protesters in Arab east Jerusalem neighborhood of Ras al-Amud, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Friends and relatives carry the body of Alexander Levlovich during his funeral in Jerusalem, September 16, 2015. Levlovich, an Israeli motorist, died in a crash in the Jerusalem area on Monday, apparently after someone threw a stone at his vehicle,...more
Palestinian youths push a garbage bin during clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli security forces in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman affected by tear gas is evacuated by medics during clashes between stone-throwing Palestinians and Israeli police on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, September...more
Israeli soldiers are seen during clashes with Palestinians at a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Israeli policemen prevent Palestinian women from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian uses a slingshot to return a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, September 15,...more
A tourist takes a selfie infront of Palestinian women holding the Koran and chanting slogans against the Israeli control over the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli policewoman prevents a Palestinian woman from entering the compound which houses al-Aqsa mosque, known by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians sweep up rock debris on the carpet in Al Aqsa mosque after clashes with Israeli police on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian hurls stones towards Israeli troops during clashes at a protest against an Israeli police raid on Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the occupied West Bank town of Al-Ram, near Jerusalem, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Palestinians sweep up rock debris on the carpet in Al Aqsa mosque after clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015....more
Israeli border police officers detain a Palestinian protester in Jerusalem's Old City, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli border police officers run during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians help another Palestinian man after he was beaten by Israeli police during clashes in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian woman shouts slogans as she holds a Koran during clashes with Israeli police forces in Jerusalem's Old City, September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
Frankfurt Auto Show
Concepts and reveals at the world's biggest motor show.
Big journey for little feet
Migrant children undertake the long and treacherous journey towards a new life.
Clashes at the Hungarian border
Hungarian police fire tear gas and water cannons at migrants and refugees trying to enter Hungary from Serbia during a border crackdown.
California's charred landscape
The scorched aftermath of California's most destructive fire this year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.