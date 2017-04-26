Daytime nappers
A man sleeps in his rickshaw by the roadside on a hot summer day in the old quarters of Delhi, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man sleeps in a traffic policeman's booth on a hot summer day in Kolkata, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sleeps on a stone plaque inside a park in Mumbai, August 19, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Labourers sleep on used motors outside a closed shop at a second-hand motor and water pumps parts market on a hot summer day in the old quarters of Delhi, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy sleeps under the shade of clothes hung to dry on a rooftop at a laundry in Mumbai, April 25, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People sleep outside a market in Kolkata, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sleeps on stone gravel at a construction site in the old quarters of Delhi, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Wife of a snake charmer sleeps outside her home in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, in the central state of Uttar Pradesh, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor sleeps in his shop that sells chickens at a market in Kolkata, November 19, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy sleeps as Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A boy sleeps in a school vehicle on the way back to his home, in Srinagar, June 25, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A cycle rickshaw puller sleeps by the roadside in Ajmer, in the desert state of Rajasthan, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A girl sits next to her sibling who is resting in a hammock under the shade of a tree in a field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man sleeps next to a horse cart on hot summer morning in Mumbai, May 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A labourer sleeps beside iron hand pumps at an iron wholesale market in Kolkata, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Men sleep on a tractor parked under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People sleep under a bridge on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A driver sleeps under a parked truck on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Agartala, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A Kashmiri man sleeps in a boat along the algae-covered Anchar Lake in Srinagar May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man sleeps next to drinking water taps on a hot summer afternoon in Mumbai, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sleeps on a water pipeline along the banks of Yamuna river on a hot summer day in New Delhi, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man sleeps outside his shanty at a slum in Mumbai, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man sleeps on a girder between the two pillars of a bridge on the Sabarmati river during a hot day in Ahmedabad, April 11, 2016. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man sleeps as people go about their business in Chandni Chowk, in the old quarters of Delhi, March 25, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Migrant families sleep on a sidewalk next to flower bed at a road junction in Mumbai, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kashmiri woman sleeps amid fallen leaves of a Chinar tree at the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A trader sleeps amid his goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sleeps under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A labourer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hand-rickshaw pullers sleep along the roadside in Kolkata August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman sleeps with her baby on sidewalk at a market in Mumbai August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A driver takes a nap inside his parked auto-rickshaw along the roadside in the old quarters of Delhi May 30, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A labourer sleeps on sacks filled with aluminium utensils loaded on a hand cart along a road at a wholesale market in Kolkata December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man sleeps under a water pipeline as another stands on it in Mumbai November 7, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A displaced girl sleeps outside her makeshift tent at a camp by the roadside after a rise in the waters of the river Yamuna after heavy rains in New Delhi June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman cleans her daughter's hair as she sleeps in her lap by the roadside in Mumbai May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
