Dead fish in Mexico
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. Authorities are investigating how over 50 tons of fish were found floating on the shores of Cajititlan lake over the past few days. REUTERS/Alejandro...more
A fishing boat surrounded by dead fish is seen on the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga in Mexico, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Herons stand in the water and on the shores near floating dead fish at Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Rotting fish (L) lie on the shores as dead fish float in the water of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Dead fish float near the shores of Cajititlan lake in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
Next Slideshows
Narendra Modi in Japan
PM Modi is on a five-day visit to Japan for his first major bilateral trip.
Flying flags in Northern Ireland
In Belfast, flags are potent symbols of conflict dividing Catholics and Protestants.
Hong Kong democracy protests
Protesters take to the streets after the rejection of their demands for the free election of the city's next leader.
India this week
A collection of our best pictures from India
MORE IN PICTURES
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.