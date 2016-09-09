Edition:
Deadly air strikes in Yemen

Medics attend to a girl injured by a Saudi rocket attack on the border area of Razeh of Yemen's northwestern province of Saada. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
People gather at a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A man walks amidst the rubble of a school hit by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
People gather at a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, September 09, 2016
A man sleeps after he took part in a search and rescue operation at a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
People stand at the yard of a school hit by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A man shows a fragment of a missile he picked up at a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
People stand amidst rubble of a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
A man sits near others amidst rubble of a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
People gather at a building destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in the northwestern city of Amran, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
