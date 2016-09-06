Deadly attacks in Kabul
An Afghan policeman stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. Afghan security forces ended an 11-hour standoff in central Kabul on Tuesday, shooting dead the last of a group of attackers who struck hours after...more
Afghan officials transport a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. The bloody episode began on Monday afternoon with a twin suicide bombing in a busy area of the capital near the Defence Ministry that killed 35...more
A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. That attack was claimed by the Taliban and was followed a few hours later by a car bomb in Share Naw, a business and residential...more
Mannequins and glass pieces are seen in a shop after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. After the blast in Share Naw, three gunmen barricaded themselves in close to an office of aid group Care International and a government...more
Injured policemen are transported in the back of a police vehicle after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the Share Naw attack, which caused only six injuries. Care...more
An Afghan man removes broken glass from a building after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman arrives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan men stand at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan shopkeepers stand outside their shops after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A wounded man receives treatment at the Hospital a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan officials inspect a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
