Pictures | Tue Sep 6, 2016 | 6:00pm IST

Deadly attacks in Kabul

An Afghan policeman stands at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. Afghan security forces ended an 11-hour standoff in central Kabul on Tuesday, shooting dead the last of a group of attackers who struck hours after a separate suicide bombing killed and wounded dozens of security personnel and civilians. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Afghan officials transport a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. The bloody episode began on Monday afternoon with a twin suicide bombing in a busy area of the capital near the Defence Ministry that killed 35 people, including several senior security officers, and wounded 103. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. That attack was claimed by the Taliban and was followed a few hours later by a car bomb in Share Naw, a business and residential area of the city close to the government and embassy district. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Mannequins and glass pieces are seen in a shop after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. After the blast in Share Naw, three gunmen barricaded themselves in close to an office of aid group Care International and a government complex. The target of the attack was not clear. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Injured policemen are transported in the back of a police vehicle after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the Share Naw attack, which caused only six injuries. Care International said in a statement its staff in Kabul were safely evacuated. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
An Afghan man removes broken glass from a building after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
An Afghan policeman arrives at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Afghan men stand at the site of a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Afghan shopkeepers stand outside their shops after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
A wounded man receives treatment at the Hospital a day after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Afghan officials inspect a victim after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Smoke rises from the site of an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
An Afghan policeman keeps watch near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
