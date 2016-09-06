Deadly attacks in Kabul

Mannequins and glass pieces are seen in a shop after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. After the blast in Share Naw, three gunmen barricaded themselves in close to an office of aid group Care International and a government...more

Mannequins and glass pieces are seen in a shop after a car bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 6, 2016. After the blast in Share Naw, three gunmen barricaded themselves in close to an office of aid group Care International and a government complex. The target of the attack was not clear. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

