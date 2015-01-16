Deadly Belgium police raid
Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian police stand guard outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police investigators arrive outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police investigators inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes and made news during the past week.
Deadly Belgium police raid
Belgium police conduct dozens of raids on an Islamist group that federal prosecutors said was about to launch "terrorist attacks on a grand scale".
Editor's choice
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clash in Ciudad Juarez
Protests for missing women and students erupt in the border town as Mexico's president visits.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.