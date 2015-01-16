Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jan 16, 2015 | 7:55pm IST

Deadly Belgium police raid

Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police investigators work outside an apartment in central Verviers, a town between Liege and the German border, in the east of Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 15
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
2 / 15
Belgian police stand guard outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police stand guard outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police stand guard outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 15
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
4 / 15
Belgian police investigators arrive outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police investigators arrive outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police investigators arrive outside an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 15
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 15
Belgian police investigators inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian police investigators inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police investigators inspect the entrance of an apartment in central Verviers, Belgium January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 15
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers, Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
8 / 15
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
9 / 15
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian special forces police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 15
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 15
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 15
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police walk in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
13 / 15
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police inspect an apartment in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 15
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 16, 2015
Belgian police block a street in central Verviers in the east of Belgium January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Pictures that caught our eyes and made news during the past week.

16 Jan 2015
Deadly Belgium police raid

Deadly Belgium police raid

Belgium police conduct dozens of raids on an Islamist group that federal prosecutors said was about to launch "terrorist attacks on a grand scale".

16 Jan 2015
Editor's choice

Editor's choice

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

16 Jan 2015
Clash in Ciudad Juarez

Clash in Ciudad Juarez

Protests for missing women and students erupt in the border town as Mexico's president visits.

15 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast