Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Dec 22, 2016 | 5:50am IST

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
An aerial view shows the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market after an explosion, outside the Mexican capital, in Tultepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
1 / 20
Firefighters and rescue personnel stand near a destroyed house. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Firefighters and rescue personnel stand near a destroyed house. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Firefighters and rescue personnel stand near a destroyed house. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
2 / 20
An investigator stands amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

An investigator stands amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
An investigator stands amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
3 / 20
Juan Carlos Alcala holds a photograph of his son Juan Antonio, who is being searched for after an explosion at a fireworks market, outside the Forensic Medical Service. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Juan Carlos Alcala holds a photograph of his son Juan Antonio, who is being searched for after an explosion at a fireworks market, outside the Forensic Medical Service. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Juan Carlos Alcala holds a photograph of his son Juan Antonio, who is being searched for after an explosion at a fireworks market, outside the Forensic Medical Service. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Close
4 / 20
An aerial view shows the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Henry Romero

An aerial view shows the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
An aerial view shows the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
5 / 20
A handler and his dog walk amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A handler and his dog walk amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A handler and his dog walk amidst the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
6 / 20
Police officers stand near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Police officers stand near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Police officers stand near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
7 / 20
Relatives react while standing outside a hospital where victims of the explosion are being treated in Zumpango. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Relatives react while standing outside a hospital where victims of the explosion are being treated in Zumpango. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Relatives react while standing outside a hospital where victims of the explosion are being treated in Zumpango. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
8 / 20
People walk past a car covered in dust after an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People walk past a car covered in dust after an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
People walk past a car covered in dust after an explosion. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
9 / 20
A soldier walks past a cordoned off area near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Henry Romero

A soldier walks past a cordoned off area near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A soldier walks past a cordoned off area near the wreckage of houses destroyed in an explosion. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
10 / 20
Relatives wait outside a hospital where victims of an explosion are being treated. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Relatives wait outside a hospital where victims of an explosion are being treated. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Relatives wait outside a hospital where victims of an explosion are being treated. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
11 / 20
A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A sign reading "No alcoholic beverages" is seen next to flattened houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
12 / 20
A woman walks amidst the remains of houses destroyed. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A woman walks amidst the remains of houses destroyed. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A woman walks amidst the remains of houses destroyed. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
13 / 20
People look at a burnt car after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People look at a burnt car after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
People look at a burnt car after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
14 / 20
A man uses a water hose. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A man uses a water hose. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A man uses a water hose. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
15 / 20
People hug after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

People hug after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
People hug after an explosion at the San Pablito fireworks market. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
16 / 20
A police officer talks on his mobile phone while standing amidst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A police officer talks on his mobile phone while standing amidst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A police officer talks on his mobile phone while standing amidst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
17 / 20
Family members and friends of victims wait outside a hospital. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Family members and friends of victims wait outside a hospital. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Family members and friends of victims wait outside a hospital. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
18 / 20
Police officers walk amongst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Police officers walk amongst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Police officers walk amongst the wreckage of houses. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
19 / 20
Soldiers cordon off the area. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Soldiers cordon off the area. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Soldiers cordon off the area. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Burning oilfields of Mosul

Burning oilfields of Mosul

Next Slideshows

Burning oilfields of Mosul

Burning oilfields of Mosul

Oil wells torched by Islamic State surround the besieged city of Mosul.

22 Dec 2016
Living in the smog of China

Living in the smog of China

Pollution alerts have become increasingly common in China, especially during winter when energy demand - much of it met by coal - skyrockets.

21 Dec 2016
Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market

Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market

Images from the aftermath after a truck plowed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital.

20 Dec 2016
Venezuela cash shortage sparks unrest

Venezuela cash shortage sparks unrest

Soldiers patrolled streets, neighbors mounted barricades and businessmen raked through damaged shops in parts of Venezuela worst hit from violence sparked by a...

20 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast