Pictures | Wed Jun 29, 2016 | 5:21pm IST

Deadly blasts at Istanbul airport

A view of the entrance of the Ataturk international airport after two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
1 / 28
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, Turkey, following a blast. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
2 / 28
A weapon is seen on the floor at Ataturk airport after suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance, in Istanbul. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
3 / 28
Paramedics attend to casualties outside Turkey's largest airport. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
4 / 28
People leave Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
5 / 28
Paramedics help casualties outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Ismail Coskun/IHLAS News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
6 / 28
A weapon is seen on the floor at Ataturk airport after suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
7 / 28
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
8 / 28
An injured woman covers her face as she is carried by paramedics into ambulance at Istanbul Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
9 / 28
People walk away from Istanbul Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
10 / 28
A police officer checks security cameras at the Ataturk airport in Istanbul,. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
11 / 28
Paramedics attend to casualties injured outside Turkey's largest airport. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
12 / 28
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
13 / 28
A view of the entrance of the Ataturk international airport after two suicide bombers opened fire before blowing themselves up at the entrance in Istanbul. Courtesy of 140journo/via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
14 / 28
Forensic experts work outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
15 / 28
Police guard the entrance to Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
16 / 28
Paramedics help the injured outside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Ismail Coskun/IHLAS News Agency

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
17 / 28
People leave Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
18 / 28
Armed security stand at an entrance of Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
19 / 28
Paramedics help a man in a wheelchair at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
20 / 28
Officials walk inside Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
21 / 28
An armed security man escorts people from a carpark at Istanbul Ataturk airport. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
22 / 28
Armed security walks at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
23 / 28
Paramedics push a stretcher at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
24 / 28
A man looks at a broken glass at Istanbul Ataturk airport, Turkey, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
25 / 28
Relatives of one of the victims of yesterday's blast at Istanbul Ataturk Airport mourn in front of a morgue in Istanbul, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
26 / 28
Relatives of one of the victims of yesterday's blast at Istanbul Ataturk Airport mourn in front of a morgue in Istanbul, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
27 / 28
Vehicles are seen behind a broken window at Turkey's largest airport, Istanbul Ataturk, the day after the attack. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, June 29, 2016
28 / 28
