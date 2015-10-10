Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 10, 2015 | 10:16pm IST

Deadly blasts in Turkey

WARNING: THIS GALLERY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES: An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. At least 86 people were killed when two suspected suicide bombers hit a rally of pro-Kurdish and leftist activists outside Ankara's main train station, weeks ahead of an election, in the deadliest attack of its kind on Turkish soil. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

WARNING: THIS GALLERY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES: An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. At least 86 people were killed when two suspected suicide bombers hit a rally of...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
WARNING: THIS GALLERY CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES: An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. At least 86 people were killed when two suspected suicide bombers hit a rally of pro-Kurdish and leftist activists outside Ankara's main train station, weeks ahead of an election, in the deadliest attack of its kind on Turkish soil. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
1 / 13
People carry an injured man after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

People carry an injured man after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
People carry an injured man after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
2 / 13
Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 13
A man asks for help after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

A man asks for help after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A man asks for help after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
4 / 13
Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 13
People try to help injured ones after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

People try to help injured ones after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
People try to help injured ones after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
6 / 13
A man asks for help for an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

A man asks for help for an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A man asks for help for an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
7 / 13
People are seen at the blast scene afetr explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

People are seen at the blast scene afetr explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
People are seen at the blast scene afetr explosion during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tumay Berkin
Close
8 / 13
Demonstrators confront riot police following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Demonstrators confront riot police following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Demonstrators confront riot police following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 13
Turkish Kurdish men shout slogans during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, October 10, 2015.REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Turkish Kurdish men shout slogans during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, October 10, 2015.REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Turkish Kurdish men shout slogans during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in the Kurdish dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, October 10, 2015.REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
Close
10 / 13
Carnations are seen placed on the ground during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Carnations are seen placed on the ground during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Carnations are seen placed on the ground during a protest against explosions at a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
11 / 13
Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Police forensic experts examine the scene following explosions during a peace march in Ankara, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 13
Demonstrators attend a protest against explosions during a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Demonstrators attend a protest against explosions during a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
Demonstrators attend a protest against explosions during a peace march in Ankara, in central Istanbul, October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Next Slideshows

Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

A rare glimpse of life inside the capital Pyongyang.

10 Oct 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

10 Oct 2015
Israeli-Palestinian violence widens

Israeli-Palestinian violence widens

A wave of violence has fueled talk of a new uprising against Israeli occupation.

10 Oct 2015
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

09 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast