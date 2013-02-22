Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 22, 2013 | 5:35pm IST

Deadly bomb blasts in Hyderabad

<p>A woman mourns the death of her son who was killed by one of Thursday's explosions, outside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A woman mourns the death of her son who was killed by one of Thursday's explosions, outside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

A woman mourns the death of her son who was killed by one of Thursday's explosions, outside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
1 / 28
<p>A man mourns the death of a relative who was killed by one of Thursday's explosions, outside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A man mourns the death of a relative who was killed by one of Thursday's explosions, outside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

A man mourns the death of a relative who was killed by one of Thursday's explosions, outside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
2 / 28
<p>Women mourn the death of a relative who was killed by one of Thursday's explosions, outside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Women mourn the death of a relative who was killed by one of Thursday's explosions, outside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

Women mourn the death of a relative who was killed by one of Thursday's explosions, outside a hospital mortuary in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
3 / 28
<p>A commuter travelling on a bus takes pictures with his mobile phone of the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A commuter travelling on a bus takes pictures with his mobile phone of the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

A commuter travelling on a bus takes pictures with his mobile phone of the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
4 / 28
<p>Policemen stand guard at the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Policemen stand guard at the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

Policemen stand guard at the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
5 / 28
<p>Policemen stand guard as forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Policemen stand guard as forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

Policemen stand guard as forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
6 / 28
<p>Forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

Forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
7 / 28
<p>Forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

Forensic officials inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad February 22, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
8 / 28
<p>A victim who was injured during a bomb blast is carried on a wheel chair at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A victim who was injured during a bomb blast is carried on a wheel chair at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

A victim who was injured during a bomb blast is carried on a wheel chair at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
9 / 28
<p>A relative of a victim who was injured during a bomb blast cries at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A relative of a victim who was injured during a bomb blast cries at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

A relative of a victim who was injured during a bomb blast cries at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 28
<p>Victims who were injured during bomb blasts are treated at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Victims who were injured during bomb blasts are treated at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

Victims who were injured during bomb blasts are treated at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 28
<p>A victim injured during a bomb blast lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A victim injured during a bomb blast lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

A victim injured during a bomb blast lies on a stretcher at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 28
<p>Police officers compile a list of the injured inside a hospital, after explosions in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Police officers compile a list of the injured inside a hospital, after explosions in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

Police officers compile a list of the injured inside a hospital, after explosions in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
13 / 28
<p>A victim who was injured by an explosion uses a mobile phone while sitting on a hospital bed in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A victim who was injured by an explosion uses a mobile phone while sitting on a hospital bed in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

A victim who was injured by an explosion uses a mobile phone while sitting on a hospital bed in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
14 / 28
<p>Police officers stand guard in front of a railway station in Mumbai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

Police officers stand guard in front of a railway station in Mumbai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, February 22, 2013

Police officers stand guard in front of a railway station in Mumbai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
15 / 28
<p>A police officer stands guard in front of a railway station in Mumbai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A police officer stands guard in front of a railway station in Mumbai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Friday, February 22, 2013

A police officer stands guard in front of a railway station in Mumbai February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
16 / 28
<p>A victim who was injured by an explosion lies in a hospital bed in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A victim who was injured by an explosion lies in a hospital bed in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

A victim who was injured by an explosion lies in a hospital bed in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
17 / 28
<p>Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 28
<p>People stand around the blood-stained scene of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

People stand around the blood-stained scene of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

People stand around the blood-stained scene of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
19 / 28
<p>Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
20 / 28
<p>Investigating officers use a sniffer dog as they inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Investigating officers use a sniffer dog as they inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

Investigating officers use a sniffer dog as they inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 28
<p>Fire fighters extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Fire fighters extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

Fire fighters extinguish a fire at the site of an explosion in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 28
<p>Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

Police examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
23 / 28
<p>Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast, at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast, at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast, at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 28
<p>Investigating officers inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Investigating officers inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

Investigating officers inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
25 / 28
<p>Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast, at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast, at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

Doctors treat a victim who was injured during a bomb blast, at a hospital in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
26 / 28
<p>Investigating officers use a sniffer dog as they inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Investigating officers use a sniffer dog as they inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Friday, February 22, 2013

Investigating officers use a sniffer dog as they inspect the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
27 / 28
<p>Police officers examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

Police officers examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Friday, February 22, 2013

Police officers examine the site of an explosion at Dilsukh Nagar, in Hyderabad February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
The Pope's summer residence

The Pope's summer residence

Next Slideshows

The Pope's summer residence

The Pope's summer residence

On February 28 the Pope will take a helicopter to the papal summer retreat at Castel Gandolfo, where he will stay for around two months.

22 Feb 2013
Carnival: Sergio Moraes

Carnival: Sergio Moraes

Photographer Sergio Moraes documented his first Carnival in Rio de Janeiro 27 years ago.

21 Feb 2013
Blast in Damascus

Blast in Damascus

A car bomb detonates in the Syrian capital.

21 Feb 2013
Mexico's lost dogs

Mexico's lost dogs

Up to 100,000 stray dogs prowl the streets of Ciudad Juarez, many of them abandoned by residents who fled the city at the height of the drug war.

21 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast