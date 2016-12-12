Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 12, 2016 | 8:35pm IST

Deadly bombing at an Istanbul soccer stadium

A damaged vehicle is seen after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A damaged vehicle is seen after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A damaged vehicle is seen after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
1 / 19
Turkish policemen at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish policemen at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Turkish policemen at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
2 / 19
An injured policeman lies on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

An injured policeman lies on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
An injured policeman lies on a stretcher at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
3 / 19
Police extinguish a burning car using a water cannon after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police extinguish a burning car using a water cannon after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Police extinguish a burning car using a water cannon after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
4 / 19
A member of the police special forces stands guard near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A member of the police special forces stands guard near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A member of the police special forces stands guard near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
5 / 19
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
6 / 19
Police and ambulances arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police and ambulances arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Police and ambulances arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 19
Wounded police officers are helped after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Wounded police officers are helped after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Wounded police officers are helped after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
8 / 19
An ambulance is parked near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

An ambulance is parked near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
An ambulance is parked near the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, early December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
9 / 19
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
10 / 19
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Police arrive at the site of an explosion in central Istanbul, Turkey, December 10, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 19
Asiye Capat (R), mother, and Yurdagul Capat (L), sister of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourn during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Asiye Capat (R), mother, and Yurdagul Capat (L), sister of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourn during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, December 12, 2016
Asiye Capat (R), mother, and Yurdagul Capat (L), sister of Yakup Capat, a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, mourn during his funeral ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 19
A man looks on from a broken window in front of the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A man looks on from a broken window in front of the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A man looks on from a broken window in front of the scene after a blast in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
13 / 19
People carry the flag-draped coffins of police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

People carry the flag-draped coffins of police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
People carry the flag-draped coffins of police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
14 / 19
A woman kisses a police car at the scene of Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

A woman kisses a police car at the scene of Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A woman kisses a police car at the scene of Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Close
15 / 19
Relatives mourn next to a coffin of a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Relatives mourn next to a coffin of a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Relatives mourn next to a coffin of a Turkish police officer killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 19
A member of Turkish police special forces stands guard next to the Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A member of Turkish police special forces stands guard next to the Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
A member of Turkish police special forces stands guard next to the Eyup Sultan mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
17 / 19
Turkish police officers carry a coffin of a fellow officer during a ceremony for police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish police officers carry a coffin of a fellow officer during a ceremony for police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Turkish police officers carry a coffin of a fellow officer during a ceremony for police officers killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
18 / 19
Workers place Turkish flags in front of Vodafone Arena near the site where police officers were killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Workers place Turkish flags in front of Vodafone Arena near the site where police officers were killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Sunday, December 11, 2016
Workers place Turkish flags in front of Vodafone Arena near the site where police officers were killed in Saturday's blasts in Istanbul, Turkey, December 11, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Fourth test: India v England

Fourth test: India v England

Next Slideshows

Fourth test: India v England

Fourth test: India v England

Pictures from the fourth cricket test match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

12 Dec 2016
Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

The President-elect holds rallies as part of his "USA Thank You Tour 2016."

10 Dec 2016
Quake strikes Indonesia

Quake strikes Indonesia

Dozens are dead and hundreds injured after a strong earthquake hit Aceh province.

09 Dec 2016
Trump's inner circle

Trump's inner circle

Donald Trump lays the groundwork to take office, gathering loyal advisers and family to plot his transition strategy and take on senior roles in his...

09 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast