Deadly California warehouse fire
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rachel Saxer (L) embraces friend La Tron at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A mourner stands at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A note is seen at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A coroner's truck is seen outside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Teenagers gather to pay their respect at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A teenager leaves a note at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A mourner kneels as she looks at the makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A woman prays at the makeshift memorial near the scene of a fatal warehouse fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A firefighter works inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Artist materials are seen piled outside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flowers line a barricade at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Firefighters work inside the burned warehouse following the fatal fire in the Fruitvale district of Oakland, California. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Smoke pours from a warehouse, which caught fire during a dance party in Oakland, California. Seung Lee/Handout via Reuters
