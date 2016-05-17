Edition:
Pictures | Tue May 17, 2016 | 11:10pm IST

Deadly day in Baghdad

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

A member of Iraqi security forces inspects the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Iraqi security forces and people gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

People gather at the site of a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace in Baghdad's al-Shaab district, Iraq May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's mainly Shi'ite district of Sadr City, Iraq, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

