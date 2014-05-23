Deadly disarming in CAR

A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. At least one man was killed in clashes that erupted after French peacekeeping troops tried to disarm Muslim rebels, witnesses and hospital staff said. Muslims in Bambari are unwilling to disarm after similar moves in the capital Bangui led to attacks on...more

A boy gestures in front of a barricade on fire during a protest after French troops opened fire at protesters blocking a road in Bambari, Central African Republic, May 22, 2014. At least one man was killed in clashes that erupted after French peacekeeping troops tried to disarm Muslim rebels, witnesses and hospital staff said. Muslims in Bambari are unwilling to disarm after similar moves in the capital Bangui led to attacks on Muslims there. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

