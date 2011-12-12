Deadly election violence in Congo
A riot policeman faces opposition protesters through a could of tear gas in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. Clashes between opposition protesters and security forces broke out in parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, a day after election authorities named incumbent President Joseph Kabila winner of a disputed poll. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Opposition supporters demonstrate in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
A riot policeman aims a tear gas gun in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Riot police dismantle a roadblock in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Supporters of incumbent President Joseph Kabila celebrate after provisional election results are announced in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Children show burnt election ballots outside a polling station at Matete district in Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun
Election officials gather results from ballot papers at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A pile of presidential and legislative ballot papers sit unattended on the ground of a compound outside a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A crowd of supporters surrounds opposition UDPS leader Etienne Tshisekedi's car as he drives to a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi waves from his car window while driving through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Supporters of one of the 18,500 candidates vying for 500 seats in parliament ride in a vehicle through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Pedestrians walk past election posters in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A line of riot police advances against opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A member of the presidential guard fires into a crowd of opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An opposition UDPS supporter who was shot through the right shin after the presidential guard opened fire on a crowd of opposition supporters is carried outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. ...more
The body of an opposition UDPS supporter lies covered by the national flag after street clashes in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Riot police chase opposition UDPS supporters caught in a cloud of tear gas outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An opposition UDPS member bleeds from a head wound after being beaten by security forces outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas beneath a campaign poster for incumbent President Joseph Kabila outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi (C) and his entourage are blocked by police outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Opposition UDPS members hold up a blood-splattered poster of leader Etienne Tshisekedi after the presidential guard opened fire on the crowd outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr...more
Electoral officials sort out voting materials at a polling station ahead of Monday's polls in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Members of Congo's presidential guard walk through heavy rain ahead of incumbent Joseph Kabila (not seen) as he leaves a polling station after voting in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly more
A woman carrying her child on her back receives a ballot to vote at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Confused voters look for their names on registration lists at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Incumbent Congolese President Joseph Kabila receives his ballot at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A woman carries her 56-page parliamentary ballot with 18,500 candidates to a ballot box at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
