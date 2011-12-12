Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Dec 12, 2011 | 9:15pm IST

Deadly election violence in Congo

<p>A riot policeman faces opposition protesters through a could of tear gas in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. Clashes between opposition protesters and security forces broke out in parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, a day after election authorities named incumbent President Joseph Kabila winner of a disputed poll. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun </p>

A riot policeman faces opposition protesters through a could of tear gas in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. Clashes between opposition protesters and security forces broke out in parts of Democratic Republic of...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

A riot policeman faces opposition protesters through a could of tear gas in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. Clashes between opposition protesters and security forces broke out in parts of Democratic Republic of Congo, a day after election authorities named incumbent President Joseph Kabila winner of a disputed poll. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
1 / 28
<p>Opposition supporters demonstrate in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun </p>

Opposition supporters demonstrate in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Monday, December 12, 2011

Opposition supporters demonstrate in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
2 / 28
<p>A riot policeman aims a tear gas gun in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun </p>

A riot policeman aims a tear gas gun in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Monday, December 12, 2011

A riot policeman aims a tear gas gun in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
3 / 28
<p>Riot police dismantle a roadblock in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

Riot police dismantle a roadblock in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Monday, December 12, 2011

Riot police dismantle a roadblock in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
4 / 28
<p>Supporters of incumbent President Joseph Kabila celebrate after provisional election results are announced in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun </p>

Supporters of incumbent President Joseph Kabila celebrate after provisional election results are announced in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Monday, December 12, 2011

Supporters of incumbent President Joseph Kabila celebrate after provisional election results are announced in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
5 / 28
<p>Children show burnt election ballots outside a polling station at Matete district in Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun </p>

Children show burnt election ballots outside a polling station at Matete district in Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Monday, December 12, 2011

Children show burnt election ballots outside a polling station at Matete district in Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
6 / 28
<p>Election officials gather results from ballot papers at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Election officials gather results from ballot papers at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Election officials gather results from ballot papers at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
7 / 28
<p>A pile of presidential and legislative ballot papers sit unattended on the ground of a compound outside a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A pile of presidential and legislative ballot papers sit unattended on the ground of a compound outside a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

A pile of presidential and legislative ballot papers sit unattended on the ground of a compound outside a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
8 / 28
<p>A crowd of supporters surrounds opposition UDPS leader Etienne Tshisekedi's car as he drives to a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A crowd of supporters surrounds opposition UDPS leader Etienne Tshisekedi's car as he drives to a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

A crowd of supporters surrounds opposition UDPS leader Etienne Tshisekedi's car as he drives to a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
9 / 28
<p>Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi waves from his car window while driving through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi waves from his car window while driving through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi waves from his car window while driving through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
10 / 28
<p>Supporters of one of the 18,500 candidates vying for 500 seats in parliament ride in a vehicle through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Supporters of one of the 18,500 candidates vying for 500 seats in parliament ride in a vehicle through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Supporters of one of the 18,500 candidates vying for 500 seats in parliament ride in a vehicle through the streets of Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
11 / 28
<p>Pedestrians walk past election posters in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Pedestrians walk past election posters in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Pedestrians walk past election posters in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
12 / 28
<p>A line of riot police advances against opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A line of riot police advances against opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

A line of riot police advances against opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
13 / 28
<p>A member of the presidential guard fires into a crowd of opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A member of the presidential guard fires into a crowd of opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

A member of the presidential guard fires into a crowd of opposition UDPS supporters outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
14 / 28
<p>Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
15 / 28
<p>An opposition UDPS supporter who was shot through the right shin after the presidential guard opened fire on a crowd of opposition supporters is carried outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

An opposition UDPS supporter who was shot through the right shin after the presidential guard opened fire on a crowd of opposition supporters is carried outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. ...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

An opposition UDPS supporter who was shot through the right shin after the presidential guard opened fire on a crowd of opposition supporters is carried outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
16 / 28
<p>The body of an opposition UDPS supporter lies covered by the national flag after street clashes in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

The body of an opposition UDPS supporter lies covered by the national flag after street clashes in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

The body of an opposition UDPS supporter lies covered by the national flag after street clashes in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
17 / 28
<p>Riot police chase opposition UDPS supporters caught in a cloud of tear gas outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Riot police chase opposition UDPS supporters caught in a cloud of tear gas outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Riot police chase opposition UDPS supporters caught in a cloud of tear gas outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
18 / 28
<p>An opposition UDPS member bleeds from a head wound after being beaten by security forces outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

An opposition UDPS member bleeds from a head wound after being beaten by security forces outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

An opposition UDPS member bleeds from a head wound after being beaten by security forces outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
19 / 28
<p>Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas beneath a campaign poster for incumbent President Joseph Kabila outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas beneath a campaign poster for incumbent President Joseph Kabila outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Riot police walk through a cloud of tear gas beneath a campaign poster for incumbent President Joseph Kabila outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
20 / 28
<p>Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi (C) and his entourage are blocked by police outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi (C) and his entourage are blocked by police outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi (C) and his entourage are blocked by police outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
21 / 28
<p>Opposition UDPS members hold up a blood-splattered poster of leader Etienne Tshisekedi after the presidential guard opened fire on the crowd outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Opposition UDPS members hold up a blood-splattered poster of leader Etienne Tshisekedi after the presidential guard opened fire on the crowd outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr...more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Opposition UDPS members hold up a blood-splattered poster of leader Etienne Tshisekedi after the presidential guard opened fire on the crowd outside N'Djili airport in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
22 / 28
<p>Electoral officials sort out voting materials at a polling station ahead of Monday's polls in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly</p>

Electoral officials sort out voting materials at a polling station ahead of Monday's polls in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Electoral officials sort out voting materials at a polling station ahead of Monday's polls in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 27, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
23 / 28
<p>Members of Congo's presidential guard walk through heavy rain ahead of incumbent Joseph Kabila (not seen) as he leaves a polling station after voting in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Members of Congo's presidential guard walk through heavy rain ahead of incumbent Joseph Kabila (not seen) as he leaves a polling station after voting in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly more

Monday, December 12, 2011

Members of Congo's presidential guard walk through heavy rain ahead of incumbent Joseph Kabila (not seen) as he leaves a polling station after voting in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
24 / 28
<p>A woman carrying her child on her back receives a ballot to vote at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A woman carrying her child on her back receives a ballot to vote at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

A woman carrying her child on her back receives a ballot to vote at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
25 / 28
<p>Confused voters look for their names on registration lists at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Confused voters look for their names on registration lists at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Confused voters look for their names on registration lists at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
26 / 28
<p>Incumbent Congolese President Joseph Kabila receives his ballot at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Incumbent Congolese President Joseph Kabila receives his ballot at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

Incumbent Congolese President Joseph Kabila receives his ballot at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
27 / 28
<p>A woman carries her 56-page parliamentary ballot with 18,500 candidates to a ballot box at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

A woman carries her 56-page parliamentary ballot with 18,500 candidates to a ballot box at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, December 12, 2011

A woman carries her 56-page parliamentary ballot with 18,500 candidates to a ballot box at a polling station in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Mass protests against Putin

Mass protests against Putin

Next Slideshows

Mass protests against Putin

Mass protests against Putin

Tens of thousands of Russians protested over the recent election, saying it was rigged in favor of United Russia, the party Putin has used as an instrument of...

12 Dec 2011
Anna Hazare renews protest

Anna Hazare renews protest

Pictures of Anna Hazare and his supporters as the Gandhian campaigner held a day-long fast in New Delhi on Sunday.

12 Dec 2011
India vs West Indies - 5th ODI Highlights

India vs West Indies - 5th ODI Highlights

India beat West Indies by 34 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Chennai's M. A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. India won the five-match series 4-1.

11 Dec 2011
Durban climate talks

Durban climate talks

Pictures from the U.N. climate conference and protests by environmental activists.

10 Dec 2011

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast