Pictures | Wed Sep 12, 2012 | 10:50pm IST

Deadly fires in Pakistan

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Residents gather while firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a shoe factory in Lahore September 11, 2012. At least 314 people burnt to death as fire swept through factories in two cities in Pakistan, police and government officials said, raising questions about industrial safety in the South Asian nation. REUTERS/Idrees Hussain</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>Rescue workers and residents recover a body from a building after a fire at a shoe factory in Lahore September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mani Rana</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>A woman holds a portrait of her son while waiting with others to identify his body, after a fire at a garment factory in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>Ambulances and fire brigade vehicles outside a building, after a fire at a garment factory in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro </p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>Members of City Fire Services use an aerial lift to move a dead body recovered from a building, after a fire at a garment factory in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>Rescue workers move a dead body recovered from a building, after a fire in a garment factory in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>Relatives mourn for their loved ones, who were killed in a fire at a garment factory, after their bodies were brought to the Jinnah hospital morgue in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>A man (L) sits on the ground while others wait, after a fire at a garment factory in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>Relatives mourn their loved ones, who were killed in a fire at a garment factory, after their bodies were brought to the Jinnah hospital morgue in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>Women grieve and wait outside a building for their relatives after a fire at a garment factory in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>A rescue worker walks past covered bodies, killed during a fire at a garment factory, after they were brought to the Jinnah hospital morgue in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>Veiled women sit outside a building for their relatives after a fire at a garment factory in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

<p>Men are silhouetted against a garment factory which caught fire in Karachi September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain</p>

Wednesday, September 12, 2012

