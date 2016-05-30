Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 30, 2016 | 7:51pm IST

Deadly flooding in Germany

A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A worker clears flood damage at Intersport Schoell sporting goods store in the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend near Stuttgart, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People inspect the damage caused by floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man looks at the damage caused by floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An interior of a car damaged by the floods is pictured in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Children walk over stones and debris brought by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man cuts a fallen tree in front of damaged cars after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A drowned graveyard is pictured after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Cars lie amongst debris following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man looks at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A damaged car and debris are pictured after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

An elderly man carries his dog amid debris after the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

General view of the damage following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A man clears up debris following floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A mud-covered floor and damaged goods are pictured at Intersport Schoell sporting goods store after floods in the town of Schwaebisch Gmuend near Stuttgart, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, in Baden-Wuerttemberg, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

People look at the damage caused by the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A ruined restaurant is pictured after the floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A rescuer walks amid debris and damaged cars after floods in the town of Braunsbach, Germany, May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

