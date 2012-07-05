Edition:
Deadly floods in Bangladesh

<p>Flood victim Akhlasuddin sits by the river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha, Bangladesh July 4, 2012. Flood victims from different villages take refuge on the bank of river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha. Thousands of people remained marooned as many areas are still inundated in Bangladesh, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Flood victim Akhlasuddin sits by the river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha, Bangladesh July 4, 2012. Flood victims from different villages take refuge on the bank of river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha. Thousands of people remained marooned as many areas are still inundated in Bangladesh, local media reported. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Flood victim Kafiluddin (back R) rides on a rickshaw with his daughter and grandchildren as they gather at a market-place by the river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Flood victim Kafiluddin (back R) rides on a rickshaw with his daughter and grandchildren as they gather at a market-place by the river Brahmaputra in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A woman carries her child as she wades through floodwaters at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A woman carries her child as she wades through floodwaters at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A flood victim cooks in front of her makeshift tent at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A flood victim cooks in front of her makeshift tent at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A girl wraps her face with a sheet of polythene as she stands inside her makeshift tent at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

A girl wraps her face with a sheet of polythene as she stands inside her makeshift tent at a flooded village in Gaibandha July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A woman sits with her child in a boat during heavy rains at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman sits with her child in a boat during heavy rains at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A woman cooks next to her child on a makeshift banana plant raft at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman cooks next to her child on a makeshift banana plant raft at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A woman cooks next to her child on a makeshift banana plant raft at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman cooks next to her child on a makeshift banana plant raft at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>People try to keep their belongings safe from floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

People try to keep their belongings safe from floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Flood victims wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Flood victims wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A flood victim and her sick son wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A flood victim and her sick son wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A woman sits with her child inside their house at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman sits with her child inside their house at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Children stand on a makeshift banana plant raft in front of their house at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Children stand on a makeshift banana plant raft in front of their house at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A man carries his belongings to keep them safe from floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A man carries his belongings to keep them safe from floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A woman carries a water pot as she wades through floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A woman carries a water pot as she wades through floodwaters at a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>People travel in a boat as they make their way through a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

People travel in a boat as they make their way through a flooded village in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A boy jumps into floodwaters in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A boy jumps into floodwaters in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Children eat in a makeshift shelter where they are taking refuge at from the floods in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Children eat in a makeshift shelter where they are taking refuge at from the floods in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Flood victims cook in a makeshift shelter where they are taking refuge at in a street in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Flood victims cook in a makeshift shelter where they are taking refuge at in a street in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Flood victims wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

Flood victims wait for food aid from the government in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>A flood victim pulls a van as he takes refuge on a street in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj</p>

A flood victim pulls a van as he takes refuge on a street in Kurigram July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

