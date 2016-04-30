Edition:
Deadly landfill collapse in Guatemala

Garbage collectors stand at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. At least 24 people are still missing after a collapse at Guatemala City's largest garbage dump this week that killed four people, the city said on Friday. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Reuters / Thursday, April 28, 2016
Garbage collectors stand at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. At least 24 people are still missing after a collapse at Guatemala City's largest garbage dump this week that killed four people, the city said on Friday. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. People sifting through the dump, which receives about 500 truckloads of trash every day, were caught unawares on April 27 when part of the massive heap of garbage caved in, according to authorities in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Garbage collectors look at rescue teams (not pictured) working at the site where a massive pile of garbage collapsed at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. People sifting through the dump, which receives about 500 truckloads of trash every day, were caught unawares on April 27 when part of the massive heap of garbage caved in, according to authorities in Guatemala City. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Firefighters carry a stretcher bearing an injured garbage collector, at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. Four people were killed and 15 were rescued from the mountains of waste with injuries. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Firefighters carry a stretcher bearing an injured garbage collector, at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. Four people were killed and 15 were rescued from the mountains of waste with injuries. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
A general view shows rescue workers and heavy machinery working at the site of the collapse in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 28, 2016. City spokesman Carlos Sandoval said the 24 missing included seven recycling workers. Others had apparently entered the dump illegally, he said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A general view shows rescue workers and heavy machinery working at the site of the collapse in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 28, 2016. City spokesman Carlos Sandoval said the 24 missing included seven recycling workers. Others had apparently entered the dump illegally, he said. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A rescue team recover the body of a garbage collector at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A rescue team recover the body of a garbage collector at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Family members and friends mourn over the coffin of Leonardo David Marroquin, a garbage collector who was killed in the collapse, during his funeral at a cemetery in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Family members and friends mourn over the coffin of Leonardo David Marroquin, a garbage collector who was killed in the collapse, during his funeral at a cemetery in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A garbage collector is comforted by friends and a firefighter (partially obscured) after his cousin died in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A garbage collector is comforted by friends and a firefighter (partially obscured) after his cousin died in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Wendy Gutierrez faints during the funeral of her husband William Osorio, a garbage collector, during his funeral in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Wendy Gutierrez faints during the funeral of her husband William Osorio, a garbage collector, during his funeral in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A photo of Juana Martina Villata, a garbage collector who was killed, is seen on her coffin during a wake in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

A photo of Juana Martina Villata, a garbage collector who was killed, is seen on her coffin during a wake in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Firefighters carry a stretcher bearing an injured garbage collector at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

Firefighters carry a stretcher bearing an injured garbage collector at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Family members and friends of Leonardo David Marroquin, a garbage collector who was killed, mourn over his coffin during his funeral at a cemetery in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Family members and friends of Leonardo David Marroquin, a garbage collector who was killed, mourn over his coffin during his funeral at a cemetery in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Relatives attend the wake of Juana Martina Villata, a garbage collector, at her home in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Relatives attend the wake of Juana Martina Villata, a garbage collector, at her home in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
Family members and friends carry the coffin of Juana Martina Villata, a garbage collector, toward the cemetery in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Family members and friends carry the coffin of Juana Martina Villata, a garbage collector, toward the cemetery in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
A policeman sits at the back of a truck next to the body of a garbage collector, at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele

A policeman sits at the back of a truck next to the body of a garbage collector, at a landfill dumpsite in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Josue Decavele
Cynthia Marroquin (L), wife of Leonardo David Marroquin, a garbage collector who was killed, mourns during his wake at her home in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez

Cynthia Marroquin (L), wife of Leonardo David Marroquin, a garbage collector who was killed, mourns during his wake at her home in Guatemala City, Guatemala, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Saul Martinez
