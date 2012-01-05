Edition:
Deadly landslide in Philippines

<p>Residents and rescuers look at destroyed shanty houses after a landslide in a mining area in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Residents and rescuers look at destroyed shanty houses after a landslide in a mining area in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 05, 2012

<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Bodies recovered from the site of a landslide are seen in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Bodies recovered from the site of a landslide are seen in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Residents watch as rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Residents watch as rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A portion of a landslide area next to a mining entrance is seen in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM</p>

A portion of a landslide area next to a mining entrance is seen in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM

<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims near a destroyed shanty in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims near a destroyed shanty in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

<p>A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

<p>A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

A damaged shanty is seen after a landslide in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

<p>Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army</p>

Rescuers search for landslide victims in Pantukan town in Compostela Valley on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Philippine Army

<p>Rescuers look for victims of a landslide in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM</p>

Rescuers look for victims of a landslide in Pantukan town on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lyndon Paniza-BMPM

