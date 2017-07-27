Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 27, 2017 | 8:11pm IST

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
1 / 23
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
2 / 23
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 23
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
4 / 23
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
5 / 23
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
6 / 23
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in the northeastern state of Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
7 / 23
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
8 / 23
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 23
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 23
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
11 / 23
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
12 / 23
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 23
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Friday, July 14, 2017
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
14 / 23
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
15 / 23
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
16 / 23
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 23
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
18 / 23
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
19 / 23
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
20 / 23
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
21 / 23
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
22 / 23
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartala. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Next Slideshows

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Inside Aleppo's Kurdish-controlled district

Assad's government trumpeted the defeat of rebels in Aleppo as his greatest victory of the war so far, the return of state control to a city that was once the...

27 Jul 2017
Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

Village ruins revealed as reservoir recedes

The village of Berich, which was flooded in 1914, appears on the banks of the Edersee reservoir in Germany during low levels of water.

27 Jul 2017
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From a king cobra in a chip container to cockatoos in water bottles and fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the...

26 Jul 2017
Floods in India

Floods in India

Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed more than 100 people in India in the past few weeks.

26 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Reince Priebus replaced

Reince Priebus replaced

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.

Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

The president's people

The president's people

As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Painted bodies

Painted bodies

Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast