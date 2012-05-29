Deadly quake shakes Italy
A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. An earthquake struck northern Italy on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people, damaging buildings and spreading panic among thousands of residents still living in tents after a tremor shook the region just over a week ago, destroying their homes. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People walk past a collapsed building, after an earthquake, in Cavezzo near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Rescue workers search through the debris of a factory which was damaged after an earthquake in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after an earthquake in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Rescue workers patrol a building which was damaged, after an earthquake, in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Rescue workers patrol a damaged building, after an earthquake, in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
People wait outside a hospital after an earthquake in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Damaged buildings are seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Firefighters work next to a damaged church in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
People wait outside a hospital after an earthquake in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A damaged building is seen in Rovereto sulla Secchia near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A damaged old church is seen in Mirandola near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A damaged building is seen in Rovereto sulla Secchia near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Italian Carabinieri stand next to a collapsed building in Cavezzo near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A firefighter stands next to a damaged factory in Medolle near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
People sleep in a gymnasium in Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A boy runs near an emergency tent in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Women talk in an emergency tents camp in Medolla near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Barriers are seen in downtown Crevalcore near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
A firefighting truck drives past a damaged building in Cavezzo near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A rescue worker walks on a collapsed building in Rovereto sulla Secchia near Modena May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
