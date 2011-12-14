Deadly rampage in Belgium
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
A police officers patrol on the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
A police officers patrol on the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Police officers and experts surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Police officers and experts surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Rescuers wait at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Rescuers wait at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot
Rescuers carry a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescuers carry a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Police officers surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Gunman Nordine Amrani is seen in this handout photo made available to Reuters on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sudpresse/Handout
Gunman Nordine Amrani is seen in this handout photo made available to Reuters on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sudpresse/Handout
A bullet hole is seen near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A bullet hole is seen near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Women mourn as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Women mourn as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A card is seen in the foreground as a woman stands near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A card is seen in the foreground as a woman stands near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Women light candles in memory of victims at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Women light candles in memory of victims at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People stand near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. The placard placed near flowers reads: "Why". REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People stand near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. The placard placed near flowers reads: "Why". REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A couple reacts as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A couple reacts as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Next Slideshows
Occupy headquarters
Occupy Wall Street is moving from occupying the streets of New York to occupying - an office. The movement has legally taken over donated office space just a...
The return of Newt Gingrich
From House Speaker to presidential candidate.
Battle for New Hampshire
Republican presidential hopefuls campaign across the state of New Hampshire in order to clinch their party's nomination.
Deadly election violence in Congo
Gunfire erupted in parts of Congo as the opposition has announced plans for protests following recent elections which monitors have said lacked credibility.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.