Pictures | Wed Dec 14, 2011 | 7:20pm IST

Deadly rampage in Belgium

<p>Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot </p>

Wednesday, December 14, 2011

<p>A police officers patrol on the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge </p>

<p>Police officers and experts surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge </p>

<p>Rescuers wait at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge </p>

<p>Rescuers evacuate injured people at the Place Saint Lambert square where two men threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Dricot </p>

<p>Rescuers carry a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Police officers surround a dead body at the Place Saint Lambert square where a man threw explosives in the city center of the Belgian city of Liege December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Thierry Roge </p>

<p>Gunman Nordine Amrani is seen in this handout photo made available to Reuters on December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Sudpresse/Handout </p>

<p>A bullet hole is seen near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

<p>Women mourn as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

<p>A card is seen in the foreground as a woman stands near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

<p>Women light candles in memory of victims at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

<p>People stand near flowers and offerings placed at the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. The placard placed near flowers reads: "Why". REUTERS/Francois Lenoir </p>

<p>A couple reacts as they stand near the site of a gun and grenade attack in central Liege December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

