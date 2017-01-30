Edition:
Deadly shooting at Quebec mosque

Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Six people were killed and eight wounded when gunmen opened fire at a Quebec City mosque during Sunday night prayers, in what Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a "terrorist attack on Muslims". REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2017
Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City, Canada January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

People bring flowers at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Police officers are seen near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Police officers patrol the perimeter at the scene of a fatal shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

First responders look on after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

A police officer patrols the perimeter near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

An ambulance is parked at the scene. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

People are seen near a mosque after a shooting. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Police officers patrol the perimeter near a mosque after a shooting in Quebec City. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Police officers are seen near a mosque after a shooting. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Police officers speak near a mosque after a shooting. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

SWAT team police officer walk around a mosque after a shooting. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

Police officers are seen near a mosque after a shooting. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger

