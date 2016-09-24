Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Sep 24, 2016 | 7:16pm IST

Deadly shooting at Washington mall

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
1 / 9
Bellingham SWAT officers are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Bellingham SWAT officers are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Bellingham SWAT officers are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
2 / 9
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
3 / 9
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
4 / 9
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
5 / 9
Washington State Trooper Mark Francis speaks to the media at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Washington State Trooper Mark Francis speaks to the media at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Washington State Trooper Mark Francis speaks to the media at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
6 / 9
Authorities are shown at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are shown at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are shown at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
7 / 9
Authorities are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are seen at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
8 / 9
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight

Reuters / Saturday, September 24, 2016
Authorities are pictured at the Cascade Mall following reports of an active shooter in Burlington, Washington. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

Next Slideshows

Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

Cruz and Trump's love-hate relationship

In an abrupt shift Ted Cruz endorsed Donald Trump saying he is the only candidate who can stop Democrat Hillary Clinton from winning the White House.

24 Sep 2016
I am a Syrian refugee

I am a Syrian refugee

The faces and experiences of those fleeing the violence in their homeland of Syria.

24 Sep 2016
The art of space

The art of space

Imagining the unknown regions of our universe.

23 Sep 2016
Philippines' deadly drug war

Philippines' deadly drug war

President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" has killed about 3,000 people since he took office.

23 Sep 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast