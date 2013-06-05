Deadly slaughterhouse fire
Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A view shows a burnt out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A view shows a burnt out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Firefighters carry a burnt victim from a fire out of a site of a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Firefighters carry a burnt victim from a fire out of a site of a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives wait outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives wait outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man, who was injured in Monday's blaze in a poultry slaughterhouse, receives treatment in a hospital in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man, who was injured in Monday's blaze in a poultry slaughterhouse, receives treatment in a hospital in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A victim's relative cries outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A victim's relative cries outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong
A rescue worker disinfects the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A rescue worker disinfects the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A relative of a victim of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cries outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A relative of a victim of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cries outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A girl cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Relatives of victims wait to identify remains outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives of victims wait to identify remains outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A relative prays as she waits outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A relative prays as she waits outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Recycling in China
The expanding recycling capabilities of China.
Food Bank SOS
A Polish food bank distributes food that otherwise would have gone to waste.
A time to read
The time and places people find to read.
Tiananmen Square today
The State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its Tiananmen Square crackdown in June 1989. A look at the iconic square now.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Referendum divides Turkey
A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.
French election goes to the farm
Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.
Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.