Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 5, 2013 | 10:50pm IST

Deadly slaughterhouse fire

<p>Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, China, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
1 / 20
<p>A view shows a burnt out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A view shows a burnt out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A view shows a burnt out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 20
<p>Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
3 / 20
<p>Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Relatives of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cry outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
4 / 20
<p>Firefighters carry a burnt victim from a fire out of a site of a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Firefighters carry a burnt victim from a fire out of a site of a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Firefighters carry a burnt victim from a fire out of a site of a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
5 / 20
<p>Relatives wait outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Relatives wait outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Relatives wait outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 20
<p>A man, who was injured in Monday's blaze in a poultry slaughterhouse, receives treatment in a hospital in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A man, who was injured in Monday's blaze in a poultry slaughterhouse, receives treatment in a hospital in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A man, who was injured in Monday's blaze in a poultry slaughterhouse, receives treatment in a hospital in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
7 / 20
<p>A victim's relative cries outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A victim's relative cries outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A victim's relative cries outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
8 / 20
<p>A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong</p>

A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A paramilitary policeman wearing a mask stands guard in front of a burnt-out site of a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out on Monday in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Suzie Wong

Close
9 / 20
<p>A rescue worker disinfects the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A rescue worker disinfects the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A rescue worker disinfects the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
10 / 20
<p>A relative of a victim of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cries outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

A relative of a victim of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cries outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A relative of a victim of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant cries outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
11 / 20
<p>Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Smoke rises at the site of a poultry slaughterhouse fire in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 20
<p>A woman cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A woman cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A woman cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 20
<p>Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Police officers scuffle with protesting family members of victims of a fire that broke out in a chicken processing plant, outside the poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
14 / 20
<p>People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

People cry after their relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 20
<p>Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Rescue workers clear the debris at the site of a fire at a chicken processing plant in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
16 / 20
<p>A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A man receives treatment at a hospital after injured in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 20
<p>A girl cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A girl cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A girl cries after her relative died in a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 20
<p>Relatives of victims wait to identify remains outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Relatives of victims wait to identify remains outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

Relatives of victims wait to identify remains outside the site of a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in Dehui, Jilin province, June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
19 / 20
<p>A relative prays as she waits outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A relative prays as she waits outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, June 05, 2013

A relative prays as she waits outside a poultry slaughterhouse after a fire broke out in Dehui, Jilin province, June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Recycling in China

Recycling in China

Next Slideshows

Recycling in China

Recycling in China

The expanding recycling capabilities of China.

05 Jun 2013
Food Bank SOS

Food Bank SOS

A Polish food bank distributes food that otherwise would have gone to waste.

05 Jun 2013
A time to read

A time to read

The time and places people find to read.

04 Jun 2013
Tiananmen Square today

Tiananmen Square today

The State Department renewed a call for Beijing to fully account for its Tiananmen Square crackdown in June 1989. A look at the iconic square now.

04 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

Iraq's army has built a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river south of Mosul, after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing the fighting.

French election goes to the farm

French election goes to the farm

Ahead of the French presidential election, the candidates visit farms and food fairs in a bid to court the powerful agriculture sector.

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Deadly garbage landslide in Sri Lanka

Hopes fade for the survival of residents trapped under the mud and debris of a landslide at a giant rubbish dump in Colombo.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures