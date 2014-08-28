Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 28, 2014 | 7:55pm IST

Deadly spiral of Honduras

Forensic technicians wheel a stretcher with a body bag, containing the body of a young man who was shot by members of street gang Mara 18 for attempting to steal a motorcycle, at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 15, 2014. Honduras and Nicaragua are among the most impoverished in the Americas, but Honduras is also blighted with the world's highest murder rate, at 90.4 homicides per 100,000 people, according to the United Nations, while Nicaragua's rate is just 11.3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Forensic technicians wheel a stretcher with a body bag, containing the body of a young man who was shot by members of street gang Mara 18 for attempting to steal a motorcycle, at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 15, 2014. Honduras and...more

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Forensic technicians wheel a stretcher with a body bag, containing the body of a young man who was shot by members of street gang Mara 18 for attempting to steal a motorcycle, at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 15, 2014. Honduras and Nicaragua are among the most impoverished in the Americas, but Honduras is also blighted with the world's highest murder rate, at 90.4 homicides per 100,000 people, according to the United Nations, while Nicaragua's rate is just 11.3. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
1 / 18
Onlookers stand by as friends mourn for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Onlookers stand by as friends mourn for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Onlookers stand by as friends mourn for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
2 / 18
Young men, who claim to be former members of a street gang, pose for photographs in the Hialeah neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Young men, who claim to be former members of a street gang, pose for photographs in the Hialeah neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Young men, who claim to be former members of a street gang, pose for photographs in the Hialeah neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
3 / 18
A police officer holds his gun while patrolling in the 14 de Marzo neighborhood, which most people have left due to gang threats according to local media, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A police officer holds his gun while patrolling in the 14 de Marzo neighborhood, which most people have left due to gang threats according to local media, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A police officer holds his gun while patrolling in the 14 de Marzo neighborhood, which most people have left due to gang threats according to local media, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
4 / 18
Family members carry a coffin with the body of an 18-year old man, who according to local media was a member of street gang Mara 18 who was shot dead by members of a rival gang, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Family members carry a coffin with the body of an 18-year old man, who according to local media was a member of street gang Mara 18 who was shot dead by members of a rival gang, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Family members carry a coffin with the body of an 18-year old man, who according to local media was a member of street gang Mara 18 who was shot dead by members of a rival gang, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
5 / 18
A youth walks past plainclothes police officers who are standing guard as colleagues help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A youth walks past plainclothes police officers who are standing guard as colleagues help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014....more

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A youth walks past plainclothes police officers who are standing guard as colleagues help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
6 / 18
Police officers help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Police officers help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Police officers help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
7 / 18
Police officers help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Police officers help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Police officers help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
8 / 18
Police officers stand guard on a street while colleagues help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Police officers stand guard on a street while colleagues help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Police officers stand guard on a street while colleagues help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
9 / 18
A police officer checks a man who was walking in the 14 de Marzo neighborhood, which most people have left due to gang threats according to local media, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

A police officer checks a man who was walking in the 14 de Marzo neighborhood, which most people have left due to gang threats according to local media, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A police officer checks a man who was walking in the 14 de Marzo neighborhood, which most people have left due to gang threats according to local media, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
10 / 18
People stand at a crime scene where a young man was shot dead amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

People stand at a crime scene where a young man was shot dead amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, August 28, 2014
People stand at a crime scene where a young man was shot dead amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
11 / 18
Forensic workers carry the dead body of a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Forensic workers carry the dead body of a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Forensic workers carry the dead body of a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
12 / 18
Family members and friends hug while mourning for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Family members and friends hug while mourning for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Family members and friends hug while mourning for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Close
13 / 18
Young men, who claim to be former members of a street gang, hang out at a soccer field in the Hialeah neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Young men, who claim to be former members of a street gang, hang out at a soccer field in the Hialeah neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Young men, who claim to be former members of a street gang, hang out at a soccer field in the Hialeah neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
14 / 18
Two men play basketball at a basketball court built by the government in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Two men play basketball at a basketball court built by the government in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Two men play basketball at a basketball court built by the government in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
15 / 18
Police officers stand near three boys and a mural of revolutionary leader Augusto Cesar Sandino, on a street in Managua, Nicaragua August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Police officers stand near three boys and a mural of revolutionary leader Augusto Cesar Sandino, on a street in Managua, Nicaragua August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Police officers stand near three boys and a mural of revolutionary leader Augusto Cesar Sandino, on a street in Managua, Nicaragua August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
16 / 18
Children play in park after attending school in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Children play in park after attending school in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, August 28, 2014
Children play in park after attending school in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
17 / 18
A man in a wheelchair plays with a ball at a basketball court built by the government in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

A man in a wheelchair plays with a ball at a basketball court built by the government in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Thursday, August 28, 2014
A man in a wheelchair plays with a ball at a basketball court built by the government in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Cardiff ODI - India beat England

Cardiff ODI - India beat England

Next Slideshows

Cardiff ODI - India beat England

Cardiff ODI - India beat England

India claim first blood in the one-day international series against England.

28 Aug 2014
Militants seize Golan Heights crossing

Militants seize Golan Heights crossing

Al Qaeda's Syria wing Nusra Front capture a border crossing from Syrian forces across the border from Israel.

28 Aug 2014
Oil spill in Mexico

Oil spill in Mexico

The San Juan river will take months to clean up after a Pemex pipeline ruptured when thieves attempted to tap into it.

27 Aug 2014
Gaza celebrates ceasefire

Gaza celebrates ceasefire

Israel and Hamas agree to a ceasefire.

27 Aug 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

India This Week

India This Week

Our best India pictures from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures