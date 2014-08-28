Deadly spiral of Honduras
Forensic technicians wheel a stretcher with a body bag, containing the body of a young man who was shot by members of street gang Mara 18 for attempting to steal a motorcycle, at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 15, 2014. Honduras and...more
Onlookers stand by as friends mourn for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Young men, who claim to be former members of a street gang, pose for photographs in the Hialeah neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A police officer holds his gun while patrolling in the 14 de Marzo neighborhood, which most people have left due to gang threats according to local media, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members carry a coffin with the body of an 18-year old man, who according to local media was a member of street gang Mara 18 who was shot dead by members of a rival gang, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A youth walks past plainclothes police officers who are standing guard as colleagues help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014....more
Police officers help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police officers help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Police officers stand guard on a street while colleagues help an elderly couple move their belongings from their home after they received threats from street gang Mara 18 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A police officer checks a man who was walking in the 14 de Marzo neighborhood, which most people have left due to gang threats according to local media, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
People stand at a crime scene where a young man was shot dead amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Forensic workers carry the dead body of a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Family members and friends hug while mourning for a young man who was shot amidst what local media claimed are accusations of extortion from vendors at a market in Tegucigalpa, Honduras August 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
Young men, who claim to be former members of a street gang, hang out at a soccer field in the Hialeah neighborhood in Managua, Nicaragua August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Two men play basketball at a basketball court built by the government in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Police officers stand near three boys and a mural of revolutionary leader Augusto Cesar Sandino, on a street in Managua, Nicaragua August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Children play in park after attending school in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A man in a wheelchair plays with a ball at a basketball court built by the government in Managua, Nicaragua August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
