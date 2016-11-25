Deadly suicide truck bomb in Iraq
Chemical experts inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla, south of Baghdad, Iraq. A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city...more
A man reacts at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. Islamic State, the ultra hard-line Sunni militant group that considers all Shi'ites to be apostates, claimed responsibility the attack in an online statement. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A youth inspects the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. The pilgrims were en route back to Iran from the Iraqi Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussein, a grandson...more
Blood stains are seen at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. The gas station has a restaurant on its premises that is popular with travelers. Five pilgrim buses were set afire by the blast from the explosives-laden truck, a police official...more
The wreckage of a destroyed vehicle is seen at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. In recent months Islamic State has intensified attacks in areas out of its control in efforts to weaken the offensive launched on Oct. 17 to retake Mosul, the...more
A man reacts at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack without giving a casualty toll. Tehran will continue to support Iraq's "relentless fight against terrorism," ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was...more
People gather at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A destroyed building is seen at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People gather at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A man reacts at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Chemical experts inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People gather at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Destroyed vehicles are seen at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
People gather at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
The wreckage of a destroyed vehicle is pictured at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Destroyed vehicles are seen at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Chemical experts inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces gather at the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Firemen inspect the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Next Slideshows
India This Week
A collection of some of our best pictures from India this week.
Air strikes in Douma
Air strikes hit the rebel-held besieged Douma neighborhood of Damascus, sending volunteers of Syria's civil defense teams into action.
Fleeing Islamic State in Mosul
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, leave everything behind to take up refuge in camps away from the fighting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.