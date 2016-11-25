Deadly suicide truck bomb in Iraq

A youth inspects the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. The pilgrims were en route back to Iran from the Iraqi Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussein, a grandson...more

A youth inspects the site of a suicide truck bomb attack. The pilgrims were en route back to Iran from the Iraqi Shi'ite holy city of Kerbala, where they had commemorated Arbaeen, the 40th day of mourning for the killing of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Mohammad, in the 7th century AD, the medical sources said. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

