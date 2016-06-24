Edition:
Deadly tornado hits China

People look at damaged trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Twins look for belongings at their damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A villager walks on a damaged road after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Xiao Bao, who was injured when a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, is seen near his damaged house in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Paramilitary policemen help victims to carry a bag of wheat inside a damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Villagers fix the roof of a house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A villager talks on the phone near his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Twins look for belongings at their damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Rescue workers work at night after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Villagers walk past fallen trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A villager takes out his belongings from his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A family member of a victim cries after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Excavators work on debris of collapsed houses after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A child walks in front of damaged houses after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A men takes out his belongings from his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Paramilitary policemen carry shovels as they prepare for rescue work after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A man looks at damaged trees after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A body is seen in a pond after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Rescue workers are seen at the site of an economic development area after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, in Yancheng, Jiangsu province, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Rescue workers carry out an injured person from debris of damaged houses after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer .

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A man stands on debris of his damaged house after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Rescue workers lift a tree trunk after a tornado hit Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China, June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A view of damaged factory after a tornado hit Funing on Thursday, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A man stands on debris of houses after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Damaged houses are seen after a tornado hit Funing county, Yancheng, Jiangsu province, China June 23, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
